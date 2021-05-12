 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
30. Prego Traditional
0 comments

30. Prego Traditional

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Calling a product "You're welcome" — the approximate translation of the Italian word "Prego" — is an extreme act of confidence in whatever it is you're selling.

This falls short of that mark. It couldn't fall shorter. If it were more nakedly short, the SEC would have to get involved. It tastes like cloying tomato paste or a bad tomato soup. In fact, that's probably the best use for this: Water it down a little, and dip a grilled cheese sandwich into it. Even then, it won't be very good, but you don't want to let this anywhere near pasta.

If a jar of this sauce cost, say, a dollar, you could justify buying it. But there are enough decent sauces in the general price range of Prego (I paid $3.49 for the jar) that there's no good reason to allow this in your pantry.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 23

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating habits that can change your life

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News