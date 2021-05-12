30. Prego Traditional

Calling a product "You're welcome" — the approximate translation of the Italian word "Prego" — is an extreme act of confidence in whatever it is you're selling.
This falls short of that mark. It couldn't fall shorter. If it were more nakedly short, the SEC would have to get involved. It tastes like cloying tomato paste or a bad tomato soup. In fact, that's probably the best use for this: Water it down a little, and dip a grilled cheese sandwich into it. Even then, it won't be very good, but you don't want to let this anywhere near pasta.
If a jar of this sauce cost, say, a dollar, you could justify buying it. But there are enough decent sauces in the general price range of Prego (I paid $3.49 for the jar) that there's no good reason to allow this in your pantry.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 23