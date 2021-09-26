3 ways to turn up the flavor while keeping sodium levels in check

We know we should be eating less salt. Most of us consume far more than recommended. Good habits include checking food labels for sodium content and ignoring the salt shaker.

While salt is essential to the body — the sodium in salt works with potassium to regulate fluids — too much can raise blood pressure, putting the heart at risk. Here are three ways to cut back the salt without sacrificing flavor

Season it up

Dig into spices to replace salt. Dried spices, like cumin and cinnamon, bring bold flavor to dishes while dried and fresh herbs, like basil and thyme, season with subtlety.

Experiment with mixed herb and spice blends to jazz up your meals.

Choose fresh or powdered onions, garlics, peppers, mustards, vinegars and citrus (like the juice, peel or zest of lemons, limes, oranges or grapefruits).

Cooking counts

Use cooking methods to heighten flavor. Roasting or grilling vegetables brings out their natural sweetness and deepens the flavor of animal and plant proteins, like fish and tofu.

A quick sear or saute on the stovetop enhances flavor with minimal cook time.