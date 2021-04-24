3 ways to reduce the sugar in your coffee drink

If you love your coffee, you’re not alone. Most Americans enjoy their daily joe at an average of three cups a day. We like to brew it at home, but can give in to the pull of a grab-and-go coffee drink from the corner coffeehouse. Add a talented barista (whom you may know by name) and you’ve got indulgence in a cup. But unless your go-to is basic black, it’s likely your coffee concoction is loaded with as many sweeteners, fat grams and calories as flavor. Here are three tips for ordering a healthier and still satisfying drink.
The sweet side
A flavored coffee drink can be packed with more than 40 grams (10 teaspoons) of sugar in a 16-ounce serving. That’s more than the recommended sugar intake for an entire day. Artificial sweeteners cut sugar and calories, but research is still out on the way the body and brain respond to these chemicals. Natural sweeteners, like honey, agave or stevia, can suffice, but the body processes them just like sugar.
Try this: Lessen your sugar intake by asking the barista to add fewer “pumps” of syrup. Or sweeten your drink by adding a splash of naturally sweet almond milk or other nut milk, a few drops of vanilla or maple extract, or a dash of cinnamon.
Milk it
If you prefer an espresso drink, it’s probably made with whole milk, perhaps sweetened condensed milk, and even the option for whipped cream. Dairy milk is a good source of calcium, protein and vitamin D, and low or nonfat varieties still deliver nutrients while cutting back on fat and calories. Plant-based milks are common substitutions — ask for unsweetened almond, soy, coconut or oat milk — but they won’t necessarily be lower in fat and calories, and they’re probably not as rich in nutrients, compared with dairy milk.
Try this: Ask for a low-fat or nonfat milk variety that is unsweetened. Skip (or cut back on) the whip.
Plan ahead
There’s no denying the power of the coffeehouse — the menu, the aromas, your companions — that can lead to an over-the-top splurge. Avoid it by deciding what you’ll have before you get there, or ordering ahead online. The major shops have online menus with nutrition information and an array of options, from size, sweetener and milk type, to add-ins, like cocoa and nutmeg, and toppings.
Try this: Go to your coffeehouse’s website or app, browse the menu, and scroll through the options to personalize your order. If you do choose to splurge, opt for the smallest size. Looking for a healthier fix? Scan the “light” menu for inspiration.