3 ways to reduce the sugar in your coffee drink

If you love your coffee, you’re not alone. Most Americans enjoy their daily joe at an average of three cups a day. We like to brew it at home, but can give in to the pull of a grab-and-go coffee drink from the corner coffeehouse. Add a talented barista (whom you may know by name) and you’ve got indulgence in a cup. But unless your go-to is basic black, it’s likely your coffee concoction is loaded with as many sweeteners, fat grams and calories as flavor. Here are three tips for ordering a healthier and still satisfying drink.

The sweet side

A flavored coffee drink can be packed with more than 40 grams (10 teaspoons) of sugar in a 16-ounce serving. That’s more than the recommended sugar intake for an entire day. Artificial sweeteners cut sugar and calories, but research is still out on the way the body and brain respond to these chemicals. Natural sweeteners, like honey, agave or stevia, can suffice, but the body processes them just like sugar.

Try this: Lessen your sugar intake by asking the barista to add fewer “pumps” of syrup. Or sweeten your drink by adding a splash of naturally sweet almond milk or other nut milk, a few drops of vanilla or maple extract, or a dash of cinnamon.

Milk it