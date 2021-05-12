 Skip to main content
3. The Silver Palate San Marzano Marinara
Silver Palate is a name you may know from Sheila Lukins and Julee Rosso's 1982 cookbook or their Upper West Side shop that preceded it. The user-friendly book, with charming illustrations by Lukins, could be found in almost every kitchen I remember growing up in suburban Chicago. "It was the 'it' cookbook," says my mom.

Anyway, this is a good jarred marinara. It hits your palate (ahem) simultaneously tangy and salty, and slightly peppery. The ingredient list interestingly includes carrots and pear concentrate, which give the sauce extra dimension and depth. Jars cost $7.99 on Silver Palate's website, but you can sometimes find a deal at a supermarket — as I type this, they're being advertised for $3.99 at Safeway.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 14

