3 health benefits of apples

Even though their peak freshness season is fall, apples have grown so ubiquitous that they are usually available year-round in grocery stores. European settlers first brought apple seeds to the U.S. in the 1600s; now, there are 7,500 known varieties of apples worldwide. Whether you like the green, red, yellow or multicolor ones, apples have numerous health benefits and are a fantastic part of your diet.

Vitamins and nutrients‌

According to Healthline, eating one medium-sized apple a day is enough to fulfill the your daily needed amount of fruit. They are super high in immune- and skin-boosting vitamin C; one apple has 14% of your recommended daily intake. Apples contain other vitamins, such as potassium, vitamin K and B6.

They are also a fantastic source of fiber, which makes you feel full, helps keep your gut bacteria healthy and can help lower your cholesterol. Because of their high fiber and water content, apples are a good choice for a filling, healthy snack or part of a balanced meal.

Health benefits

“An apple a day” can help you eat overall less calories, which contributes to weight loss. Plus, apples are linked to lower cholesterol and blood pressure, fewer instances of stroke and heart attack, and a lower risk for Type 2 diabetes (due to their low glycemic index) and asthma.

Additionally, eating apples increases calcium absorption, which improves memory function and bone health.

Diet incorporation‌

The best way to eat your apples is whole or sliced with the skin on; many of the nutrients and antioxidants are in the skin. Eating the raw whole fruit is the best way to get all the health benefits, but applesauce, apple juice and even apple pie all retain many of the fruit’s health benefits.

Keep in mind that apples are considered one of the “dirty dozen” fruits and vegetables, meaning they have been found to contain higher amounts of pesticides from commercial farming. The residue level is below agricultural guidelines, but make sure you rinse or wash your apples.

Laura Wheatman Hill is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

