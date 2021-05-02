3 easy and delicious recipes for a perfect Mother’s Day picnic

Usually this time of year, kids both young and young at heart are racking their brains to come up with the best way to surprise Mom on her special day. For those who like to cook, the best gift is often to prepare an entire meal made from scratch. It’s personal, and doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It just needs to demonstrate — quite deliciously — that you’re willing to go the extra mile to show your love and appreciation.

Just about everything tastes better when eaten al fresco in the sunshine. That goes for sandwiches dished up on a card table on the deck, fried chicken served on a blanket in the backyard or all the fixings for a cookout carried to a picnic table at a local park. Our menu for the celebration hits on all the basics — a refreshing beverage, finger-friendly entree and sweet dessert.

It’s easy enough that kids could help dad or a teenage sibling to make it. If you’re lucky like me, and your mom lives just around the corner, it’s also perfect for boxing up to leave on her doorstep if she’s self-isolating. Throw in a bunch of handpicked flowers — lilac bushes are blooming like crazy in my neighborhood — and that’s a celebration.

Veggie lovers pesto pasta salad

Serves 6