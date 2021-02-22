 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich
0 comments

3. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dosidos-PBSandwich-whole.jpg

Peanut butter has been a great friend to me during quarantine, as I imagine it has for many people. Spread on the usual suspects, sure — apples, celery, toast — but also eaten alone, on a plastic takeout spoon while sitting on the couch, staring at a blank Google doc for the second consecutive hour. What did I learn during these long afternoons? A lot about myself. But also that peanut butter tastes good anytime, and on pretty much everything.

So it stands to reason that the Do-si-do, or Peanut Butter Sandwich, is a good cookie, if a little one-note. The peanut butter cookie outside is very crumbly, like a granola bar, but the taste combination — peanut butter and, well, peanut butter — is a winner.

Frozen ranking: 9

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Single-use plastics on the rise

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News