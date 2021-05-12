29. Classico Tomato & Basil

Classico was the original fancy supermarket pasta sauce — the "nice" alternative to Ragu or Prego. The branding and design continue to evoke cracked frescoes, a young Al Pacino wandering the Sicilian countryside and stone bridges with a cute old man playing "O Sole Mio" on the organetto. You know, what we Americans think Italy is. Heinz acquired the brand in 2001.
It's worse than I remember. The texture is pasty and too smooth. The taste is herb-heavy to the point of being grassy, nearly bitter. I can't imagine any doctoring that could make this sauce better.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 8
