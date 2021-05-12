28. Simple Truth Organic Marinara

Simple Truth is a Kroger brand and makes a better marinara than Kroger's fancy brand, Private Selection. I didn't include Private Selection, as they're both from Kroger, but here's a little bonus ranking: Private Selection marinara tastes like sugary tomato paste and is non buono.

Simple Truth starts off right with a good texture — varied and with occasional nice, big tomato chunks. That's where the goodness stops — the rest of it tastes like someone shoved a fistful of dried herbs into your gullet.