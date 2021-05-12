27. Barilla Marinara

Barilla is a huge player in U.S. pasta consumption as well as in Europe, where it's carved out nearly 17% of the market — more than twice any other single brand. It stands to reason that it would make sauce, as well.
Barilla should stick to pasta. This is a perfunctory attempt at marinara, at best. There's a slightly pasty texture and what tastes like powdered onion. Together with pasta, the sauce hits unpleasantly herby. The packaging on the marinara resembles that of the company's pasta boxes — distinctive but blocky and unappealing.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 26
