 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
27. Barilla Marinara
0 comments

27. Barilla Marinara

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Barilla is a huge player in U.S. pasta consumption as well as in Europe, where it's carved out nearly 17% of the market — more than twice any other single brand. It stands to reason that it would make sauce, as well.

Barilla should stick to pasta. This is a perfunctory attempt at marinara, at best. There's a slightly pasty texture and what tastes like powdered onion. Together with pasta, the sauce hits unpleasantly herby. The packaging on the marinara resembles that of the company's pasta boxes — distinctive but blocky and unappealing.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 26

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating habits that can change your life

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News