26. Primal Kitchen Tomato Basil

Primal Kitchen, which sets consumers up to achieve "new heights of wellness and vitality through real-food eating," according to its website, specializes in that whole keto/paleo thing. I'm tempted to try it, if only because it will certainly make me healthy without needing to exercise.

Pasta seems a bit anathema to the whole concept of ketogenic eating, but that's not my issue here. It's that they make it with avocado oil, not olive oil, which gives it a flavor that's totally off: a little bitter and bordering on the soapy.

Is olive oil not ancient and primal enough, or something? Seems to me that it's existed at least as long as avocado oil, and it definitely tastes better with pasta.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 24

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0