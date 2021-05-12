24. Newman's Own Marinara

It takes a cool hand to be one of history's biggest movie stars and have your own food business. But Paul Newman wasn't just interested in the color of money. There's an absence of malice in his wading into pizza, dressings and sauces, and the funds raised for charity prove he's no hustler.

His sauce, though? This might sting a little but the verdict on the marinara is decidedly mixed. It's no towering inferno of flavor, to be sure, but Newman is nobody's fool — the sauce has a distinctive fennel flavor that some will like. At the end of a long hot summer, a jar of Newman's might be what's left in the cupboard and trying it could spark a new kind of love. But if you want to keep winning, pick a different sauce — there are other options that will leave you saying, "Somebody up there likes me."