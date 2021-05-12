23. Ragu Old World Style Traditional

Surprise! This wasn't nearly as bad as I had remembered — the blessings of low expectations. I anticipated Ragu being too sweet and tasting strongly of tomato paste rather than actual tomatoes. It's still both of those things, just not to the degree I thought.
The too-smooth texture is still there but the sauce is just slightly sweet — not as bad as some other offenders. There's decent tomato flavor and some tanginess. The worst aspect is a finish redolent of wet newspaper. Still — could be worse!
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 22
