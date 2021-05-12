21. O Organics Marinara

O Organics is a Safeway brand and while this sauce certainly isn't anything to write home about, as Robert Frost might say, one could do worse. This has a medium saucy texture with nice chunks but the overall flavor profile is on the sweet side, with prominent onion and garlic powder leanings.
The graphic design on this bottle is one of the more unappealing things I've seen.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 29
