 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20. Muir Glen Organic Italian Herb
0 comments

20. Muir Glen Organic Italian Herb

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Very good packaging on this — the label has a classy, Art Deco-ish feel. I'm not sure what involvement, if any, John Muir's family had in the development of this company, which started in 1991 and was acquired by General Mills in 2000, but the name holds weight, especially in California. I imagine John Muir walking among the sequoias, opening a jar of marinara, sticking a finger in and tasting it. He then strokes his beard and nods sagely.

The sauce isn't bad but that's about all I can say for it. There's a very sharp, floral note that lingers with this sauce that I think is thyme — it's distinctive but not what I look for in my favorite sauces.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 6

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating habits that can change your life

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News