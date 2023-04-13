Feeling hungry? Learn about the signature dishes famous chefs have become known for—ones that made our mouths water, built travel itineraries around for a taste, and even dared to make at home to impress our loved ones.
Stacker compiled a list of 20 celebrated chefs from around the world—Michelin star recipients, James Beard Award winners, bestselling cookbook authors, and hosts of your favorite hit TV shows—and the dishes that helped put them on the culinary map. Among these iconic dishes are classic cultural fare like latkes and pork buns to reimagined desserts and artful museum-worthy entrees, plus treasured family recipes passed down through generations, ready to whet your appetite.
Many of these chefs started with humble roots but big dreams, turning a single restaurant or a life-changing performance in a food competition into food empires. Think fine dining or casual restaurants on different continents, even product lines such as cookware, kitchen utensils, and ready-made meals available at local groceries. Others on this list are considered legends in the industry, inspiring the food adventures of today's rising star chefs.
Read on to see which of your favorite chefs and their signature dishes made the list.
You may also like: 50 delicious Seafood recipes