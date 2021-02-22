2. Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties

It's the cookie equivalent of Reese's Pieces, a chocolate-coated cookie with creamy peanut butter smeared on it. Do I have to say more? (N.B. The peanut butter here is smooth and silky, in contrast to the graininess of that of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.) This was in the running for first place — it's a great cookie in its own right but also lends itself to the sacred art of Cookie Deconstruction, the hedonist act of consuming layers of a cookie one by one. Examples include eating the middle out of an Oreo first, or biting off individual layers of Kit Kat.
Here, you can eat the thing wholesale by eating off the peanut butter first, or nibble at the edges so you're left with one single, peanut butter-heavy bite at the very end. The power lies with you, dear eater.
Frozen, this doesn't perform quite as well. The peanut butter fades into the background and the cookie almost disappears, acquiring a meringue-like lightness.
Frozen ranking: 7