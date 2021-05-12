2. Mezzetta Marinara

Mezzetta, a California-based company that coined the slogan "Don't Forgetta Mezzetta," makes an excellent sauce, in addition to jarred olives and preserved veggies. This one has a bright, strong tomato flavor and is quite onion-forward (I like that but not everyone will). It has a smooth texture and slightly smoky flavor, and it avoids one of the most common pitfalls that afflict jarred marinaras — not being oily enough. This has plenty of that good olive oil flavor.