2. Mezzetta Marinara
2. Mezzetta Marinara

Mezzetta, a California-based company that coined the slogan "Don't Forgetta Mezzetta," makes an excellent sauce, in addition to jarred olives and preserved veggies. This one has a bright, strong tomato flavor and is quite onion-forward (I like that but not everyone will). It has a smooth texture and slightly smoky flavor, and it avoids one of the most common pitfalls that afflict jarred marinaras — not being oily enough. This has plenty of that good olive oil flavor.

Very important tip when eating a jarred sauce: Don't forget to shake well. Sometimes the ingredients can really separate.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 25

