19. Trader Giotto's Traditional Marinara

This is a funny entry from Trader Joe's, a.k.a. the place we go to for frozen food and tiny cups of free coffee. This marinara wins a couple of points because of value — a jar, while small (18 oz., instead of the typical 24 or 25), costs only $1.39. And the taste is not bad, if a little herb-heavy. What's interesting is that while many jarred marinaras commit the sin of being too sweet, this one is nearly too salty.
This is also a very thin and runny sauce, bordering on soupy. As I've stated, I like a looser sauce, but this takes it a step or two over the line.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 17
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.