18. Stella Rosa Stella Marinara

Stella Rosa, of the wine fame, also makes a decent marinara. The Stella Marinara, according to the bottle, doesn't actually contain any wine (though, puzzlingly, the same product is listed on the Ralphs website as containing red wine).

It doesn't really need it. While there's nothing exceptional about this sauce, there's nothing wrong with it, either. There's the right amount of oiliness, but it's a bit too on the tart and tangy side.