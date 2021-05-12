16. Sugo di Pomodoro Marinara

Next to Michael's of Brooklyn, this was the label that most attracted my eye: the distinctive drawing of a long, red San Marzano tomato against a white label with a green border, like you'd see on a big 28-oz. can at the store. For that reason, I thought this sauce would be a winner. What can I say? I'm impressionable.
It's not bad. There's a nice tomato flavor, but this leans a bit sweet and is followed by a slightly sour finish. The texture is pastier than I'd like.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 2
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.