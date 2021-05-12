 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16. Sugo di Pomodoro Marinara
0 comments

16. Sugo di Pomodoro Marinara

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Next to Michael's of Brooklyn, this was the label that most attracted my eye: the distinctive drawing of a long, red San Marzano tomato against a white label with a green border, like you'd see on a big 28-oz. can at the store. For that reason, I thought this sauce would be a winner. What can I say? I'm impressionable.

It's not bad. There's a nice tomato flavor, but this leans a bit sweet and is followed by a slightly sour finish. The texture is pastier than I'd like.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating habits that can change your life

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News