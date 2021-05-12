13. Francis Coppola Mammarella Pomodoro Basilico

I'm a little conflicted with this one. I like the flavor, which is tomato-rich and has a surprising, subtle cayenne kick, but the texture is pretty out there. I like a loose sauce. Coppola, who directed the "Godfather" movies as well as the one where a 10-year-old boy has aged to look like Robin Williams, has a sauce that veers into Slush Puppie territory.

It's slightly chunky and has juicy pieces of tomato, but the texture resembles that of some tomatoes thrown into a blender — not cooked down over a long period of time. I don't necessarily mind it — the flavor ultimately overcomes any issues with runniness. Just know that you're going to have a puddle of liquid at the bottom of the pasta bowl.

This was the most expensive of the jars I purchased — $10.99 at Gelson's.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 5

