11. Kirkland Signature Organic Marinara

It's the Costco house brand. And while they may sell only the finest in jeans, dress shirts (one lasted me almost 15 years, true story!) and 72-pound wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano, the marinara doesn't quite live up to that majesty.

The sauce has a slight bitterness but good tomato flavor and a slightly mealy, uniform consistency. This is the best possible version of Ragu brand sauce, if that makes sense. While not the best, it's a great deal if you have a Costco membership — $9.49 for three big 32-oz. bottles. It appears that zero effort went into the label design.