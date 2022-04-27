Thistle compiled 11 chefs and cooks that had a large audience and changed the way many people cook, eat, or think about food.
11 celebrity cooks who changed how we eat
- Eliza Siegel, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
From glazed to old-fashioned and everything in between, here are your top picks for the best donut shops across the nation.
Step behind the counter of one of the country’s top donut shops, and learn how to make one of their signature items.
This Mexican chilaquiles recipe is a one-skillet dish made with corn tortillas and eggs.
Serve with more seasonal berries and a dollop of whipped cream, or a scoop of French vanilla ice cream. You might also try serving this for afternoon tea or even for breakfast.
Kamal Grant, owner of the famed Sublime Doughnuts in Atlanta, offers two varying degrees of donut recipes, plus three frostings to top (or fill) with.
What’s the history behind this beloved breakfast item? Can you actually make them at home? And what are some can’t-miss shops across the country? Trust us, our donut issue delivers.
Simple modifications like smart shopping and prolonging your ingredients not only save our planet, but money, too.
Got a stale loaf hanging around? Don’t throw it out just yet.