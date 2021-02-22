 Skip to main content
10. Lemonades
This cookie, designed to look like a cross-section of a lemon, didn't deliver. The lesser of the two lemon-themed cookies, this barely smacks of citrus and tastes an awful lot like the sweet, vanilla-heavy Trefoils. There's a layer of frosting on the bottom that gives a slight lemony sweetness but there's little tartness or tanginess, and not much flavor, either.

Frozen, though, these are surprisingly good; The frosting hardens and the cold highlights the citrus notes, evoking a cup of Italian ice.

Frozen ranking: 3

