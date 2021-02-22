1. Samoas/Caramel deLites

I was trying to figure out a way to serve up a hot take and pronounce that this was not the best Girl Scout cookie, but I would have been kidding myself and doing you a disservice. This is, simply, a stellar cookie, and superior to the others if only because there are so many different things going on.

There's the crunch of the cookie, which blends with the chewiness from the caramel, giving an almost nougat-like feel. Then there's the toasty coconut flakes, followed by the chocolate-covered bottom and thin racing stripes across the top.

The innertube shape is great too. Did you never wear one of these as a ring on your pinky finger as a kid? If not, I won't lie, I feel a little sad for you. If — and it's a big if — there's one downside to these cookies, it's that they're heavier than most, meaning it's harder to cry-eat your way through a box in one sitting. But maybe that's actually a plus?

This is a good frozen cookie as well, with the initial crunch morphing into a stiff chewiness that slowly softens with each mastication.

Frozen ranking: 2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0