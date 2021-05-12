1. Rao's Marinara

This is a little complicated, so bear with me. In December, I tweeted out a photo of Victoria marinara sauce and declared it the best on the market. That was incorrect, and we regret the error. However.

Victoria does make the best sauce, but it's the premium White Linen brand, typically found at Costco, that's superior, not the standard marinara (which is still very good). So: Why not just put Victoria White Linen at the top of the ranking?

Because I can't find the stuff anywhere. I haven't seen it on shelves for six months or more. (The sauce can be bought on Amazon for a steep price.) While that might change in the future, it didn't make a lot of sense to me to put a sauce in the top slot that would be difficult to find.

And so, Rao's wins by default, the two sweetest words in the English language. Not that Rao's bows to anyone — it's a wonderful sauce. Simple, balanced, with strong tomato flavor and generous with the olive oil, it leaves a nice greasy slick on the spoon. The texture is saucy without being pasty and has the occasional big, satisfying tomato chunk. It's a bulletproof choice for any pasta ... at least until Victoria White Linen is widely available again.

Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 12

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0