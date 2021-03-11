Flu numbers much lower than in years past

Dear Doctor: I have a question I’m sure is on the minds of others, as well – where is the flu this year? All we are hearing about is COVID-19. Did the flu vaccine they gave work that well? Is no one getting the flu anymore?

Dear Reader: You’ve asked an excellent question with a somewhat complex answer. The short version is that, yes, incidence of influenza infection has been markedly lower for the flu season thus far. We’re seeing that in our own practices. As of the middle of February, we have not had a single case of influenza. To say that’s unusual is an understatement.

Our experience is reflected in the numbers that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention use to track the course of influenza infection in the United States. In the last week of 2020, for example, only 1% of samples tested positive for influenza. Typical results at that time of year are in the 20% to 30% range. Global tracking data also mirror this trend.