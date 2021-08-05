Fitness trackers offer conclusions related to COVID-19

One of the authors of that flu study, along with other researchers in California and Michigan, has examined the fitness tracker data of 234 people who had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The group they followed had been moderately to severely ill. For at least three months after an initial diagnosis, the researchers saw persistent physiological changes, including an elevated heart rate. And because fitness trackers reveal patterns of movement, the researchers were able to identify changes to the individuals’ behavior, as well. This included a decrease in distance traveled each day and an increase in time spent sleeping. Although similar changes were seen in a group of people who had non-COVID-19 respiratory illnesses, they resolved far more quickly.

COVID-19 has a wide range of effects. This is proving to be true of long-haul COVID as well. For people in the study who were ill with COVID-19, it took an average of 79 days for their resting heart rates to return to what they had been before they became sick. Individuals whose illness was due to something other than COVID-19 saw their heart rates returned to normal just four days after their illness ended. For 14% of the COVID-19 group, a heart rate that was five beats faster than prior to their illness persisted for more than four months. We wish we had a better answer, but there’s no way to predict how long the after-effects of COVID-19 will last.