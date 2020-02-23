'Fight for the Right': Exhibit explores women's voting rights in Iowa

When the Civil War began, Iowa’s men stepped up to fight for the Union. In Cedar Falls, Phoebe Overman took over running her husband’s business, while Ellen Mullarky, whose husband who drowned in the mill race, took the reins of his business. Other women were nurses or filled jobs vacated by men. All of them were expected to return to home and hearth at the end of the conflict.

“Women in Cedar Falls formed a Ladies Aid Society to provide soldiers socks, bandages and other basic needs for the war effort. In 1862, Emily Calkins Stebbins was appointed deputy recorder and treasurer in Chickasaw County, the first women to work in an Iowa county courthouse,” said Huffman-klinkowitz.

After the war, she lost her job when men refused to do business with her. In 1866, Gov. William Milo Stone commissioned Stebbins as the first female notary public in the state and nation.

The exhibit features Cedar Falls Gazette’s editor S.B. Goodenow editorializing against suffrage, noting that if women could vote, children would be left to starve — “or worse, in the care of their fathers. No respectable woman could be persuaded to vote, he said. Most women kept their opinions about suffrage to themselves for fear of being ridiculed or ostracized,” noted Huffman-klinkowitz.