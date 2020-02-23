'Fight for the Right': Exhibit explores women's voting rights in Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — In 1848, the first women’s rights convention took place in Seneca Falls, N.Y., and a declaration of sentiments was passed, which supported women’s suffrage and the need to address inequities in laws that subordinated women to the authority of their husbands.
Cedar Falls was still a frontier town in 1848. Three years later, there were 135 residents — and only 21 were adult females, said Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, collections manager at the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
The museum’s latest exhibition, “The Fight for the Right: Women and the Vote,” open now through Dec. 18 at the Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum in Cedar Falls. The display juxtaposes the national suffrage movement to what was happening in Iowa and Cedar Falls, between 1848 and Iowa’s ratification of the 19th Amendment on July 2, 1919.
The sparseness of Cedar Falls-related historical documentation was both disappointing and frustrating, said Huffman-klinkowitz. “I originally wanted to focus on women in Cedar Falls and their perceptions about what was happening nationally. But no one said anything in print. Suffrage groups in Cedar Falls were only peripherally mentioned in newspapers.”
More women were involved in the temperance movement, thought to be “more ladylike and proper, but opponents and liquor interests tied temperance and suffrage causes together, saying the vote could lead to no alcohol for men.”
When the Civil War began, Iowa’s men stepped up to fight for the Union. In Cedar Falls, Phoebe Overman took over running her husband’s business, while Ellen Mullarky, whose husband who drowned in the mill race, took the reins of his business. Other women were nurses or filled jobs vacated by men. All of them were expected to return to home and hearth at the end of the conflict.
“Women in Cedar Falls formed a Ladies Aid Society to provide soldiers socks, bandages and other basic needs for the war effort. In 1862, Emily Calkins Stebbins was appointed deputy recorder and treasurer in Chickasaw County, the first women to work in an Iowa county courthouse,” said Huffman-klinkowitz.
After the war, she lost her job when men refused to do business with her. In 1866, Gov. William Milo Stone commissioned Stebbins as the first female notary public in the state and nation.
The exhibit features Cedar Falls Gazette’s editor S.B. Goodenow editorializing against suffrage, noting that if women could vote, children would be left to starve — “or worse, in the care of their fathers. No respectable woman could be persuaded to vote, he said. Most women kept their opinions about suffrage to themselves for fear of being ridiculed or ostracized,” noted Huffman-klinkowitz.
Anti-suffrage cartoons and other memorabilia fills one display, including a song from 1916, “She’s Good Enough to Be Your Baby’s Mother & She’s Good Enough to Vote.” The exhibit also explores peer pressure brought to bear in suffrage battles in the Iowa House, women’s fashion changes from corsets and metal crinoline cages to bloomers, Carrie Chapman Catt’s Iowa campaign of conventions and speakers in 1897 in all 99 Iowa counties, and Iowa’s ratification of the 19th Amendment.
A series of related programs will reach diverse ages and interests, said Diane Schupbach, education coordinator. One of those programs is “The Hat Pin Peril,” April 19, featuring the museum’s hat pin collection. In addition to its intended use — securing hats on coiffed hair — hat pins were used for self-protection. As more women entered the workforce in the 1900s and used public transportation, hat pins were used to thwart men’s advances.
“There are reports that several men died when a long hat pin was thrust into their chest cavity in cities across the country,” Schupbach noted.
“Unlacing the Corset” on Aug. 8 with Huffman-klinkowitz will examine restrictions of women’s clothing and the fashion revolt spurred by the suffrage movement in the 1880’s.
The popular children’s corner has been transformed into a polling place where children can vote for such issues as their favorite color.
Women’s Mobile Museum exhibition