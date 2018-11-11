CEDAR FALLS – Chris Congdon took his camera and headed out west of town to scout locations for a photo shoot. As he stood in a small cemetery, he turned his camera to the north and captured the quintessential rural winter scene — a red barn in a snowy landscape.
His pastoral winter scene is the featured artwork for the 30th annual Sartori Memorial Hospital’s Festival of Trees, Tuesday through next Sunday.
“It shows the land resting after working so hard through a growing season. That’s what resonates with me. Then there’s that pop of red,” says Congdon, media coordinator at Cedar Falls’ First United Methodist Church.
As calm and peaceful as the photograph appears, the festival itself “sparkles at 30.” The theme evokes images of Christmas trees dressed in glittering ornaments gracing the lobby at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and the festive atmosphere.
In the past 30 years, the Festival of Trees has become one of the Cedar Valley’s most treasured holiday events, as well as a vital component for hospital funding. It is presented as a gift to the community, says Christy Stoltz, coordinator of special events fundraising for Covenant and Sartori Health Care Foundations, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Iowa.
“Yes, it’s important to raise dollars for the hospital, but the Sartori auxiliary wants to give the festival as a gift to the public. It’s free, and everyone can come and enjoy the atmosphere,” she explains.
Each year, the auxiliary raises funds to provide services or new equipment at the hospital. This year’s funds will be used to replace the hospital lab’s hematology analyzer, blood bank refrigerator and plasma freezer. The new analyzer will provide faster detection for quicker diagnoses.
Additionally, there will be an upgrade to the Med/Surg and ASU communication system. Vocera will help bring Sartori into the forefront for one-on-one communication and efficiency in the unit, Stoltz says. The badge is hands-free to make multitasking easier.
The inaugural Festival of Trees took place in 1989, co-sponsored by the Sartori auxiliary and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Guild. In 2001, the festival debuted in its current location. GBPAC has proven to be the ideal location for the event, particularly its sparkling jewel, the Gallery of Trees. “It’s perfect for the event. Just driving by the building at night with all the lights on, it’s beautiful,” Stoltz says.
Approximately 26 decorated trees, 16 wreaths, table settings and nativity scenes will be displayed. Students and members of the Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will perform at various times throughout the festival. There will be a silent auction, as well as a wine tree raffle and other raffle prizes. Items can be bid on during gallery hours. Winning bids will be announced at 4 p.m. next Sunday.
Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday (11 to 2 p.m. closed for private event); 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Sunday.
Traditional festival events are planned throughout the week. For online registration, log onto http://wheatoniowa.org/giving/festival-of-trees.
Festival At Night, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. After-hours event for individuals age 21 and older, featuring live music, drinks and appetizers. Reservations are $20 per person.
Festival Christmas Brunch & Program, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Reservations are $20 per person. Advanced reservations are required and limited to the first 150 respondents.
Celebrating Service: Veteran’s Holiday Breakfast & Program, 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Fourth annual event honoring Cedar Valley vets and their families. Event will include swearing-in of new cadets with UNI ROTC program. Reservations are $5 per person.
Games in the Trees, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Open to any organized table of four for card games, desserts and coffee. Participants are asked to bring their favorite game and necessary materials, cards, scoring pads, dice or other items. Reservations are $50 per table.
Red Sleigh, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Children on the autism spectrum or with developmental disabilities can create handmade crafts, enjoy story time and a visit with Santa. Each child will leave with a holiday treat bag. For registration information, call Christy at 268-3161 or christy.stolz@mercyhealth.com
“Get Your Sparkle On” Fashion Show & Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Reservations are $40 per person.
Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Quality baked goods prepared by Sartori volunteers.
Santa’s Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Free for children ages 3 to 10, accompanied by an adult. Children can create crafts and holiday items; Santa and Mrs. Claus will read from holiday books.
Teddy Bear Tea,1 to 2:30 p.m., UNI Commons Slife Ballroom. The Dean of Juggling, a scene for family photos, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, snacks and a teddy bear for each child to take home. Reservations are $10 per child;$15 per adult.
