Father worries about son's drinking

Dear Amy: You frequently suggest books for people to read on the subject they are worried about.

I have a son who has been drinking for quite a while now, and he is not realistic about his problem.

He is 53, and otherwise a very nice person.

Could you suggest a book for him that may catch his eye and cause him to think about his drinking? I would very much appreciate your input.

— Dad

Dear Dad: Some books can offer up unforgettable “ah-ha” moments, but when it comes to addiction, the personal realization needs to come first, followed by acceptance, the humility required to desire genuine and lasting change, and the determination to try.

Here I am, staring at a shelf-full of diet books, all of which seemed like a solution when I acquired them, but none of which proved useful until I decided to take responsibility — and be accountable — for my own behavior. And then — what do you know — I didn’t need a book.

So no, although addiction memoirs and self-help books are abundant, I don’t think there is a magic book out there that would inspire your son toward rapid change.