It's been a rough year or two for fashion, trying to find its way at a time when women are asserting their power and redefining themselves in the public sphere.
For much of its modern history, fashion has used sex and sexuality to market itself. Sex became intertwined with power and privilege. And so perhaps, fashion needs to take a hiatus from its sex-driven advertising campaigns, runway imagery and the like until it is able to tease all these strands apart.
Virtually the entire rainbow was celebrated for fall 2018 season and in the most unlikely combinations. Every animal in the zoo had its markings serve as inspiration: leopard spots, zebra stripes, tiger stripes. Coats are enormous and essentially built for two. Fashion still loves track pants and sneakers go with everything.
Sow what's the real story for fall and winter 2018? A rainbow of luscious colors, roomy silhouettes, glorious coats modeled on workmen jackets, the comforts of the heartland and, of course, all leopard spots and zebra stripes one could want.
We’ve chosen 7 of the best — and most wearable — trends for your fall and winter wardrobe.
1. Tailored menswear. Classic menswear fabrics like plaid, houndstooth and herringbone always look right during cold months, especially a well-tailored pantsuit, jacket or coat.
2. Animal print. A perennial favorite among fashionistas, leopard, tiger and other animal prints are being played in Technicolor — bright, striking colors. Add a piece or two to your wardrobe to create an eye-catching outfit.
3. Red. Red is red-hot for fall and winter, always an attention-getting color, but this season you’ll see it worn as a monochromatic look from your head to your toes, as well as in wet-look leather pieces.
4. Statement-making tights: Colorful, lean and lots of fun because they can breathe new life into last year’s outfits. And if you’ve got the nerve, don’t be afraid to clash.
5. Modesty. Hemlines are low, necklines are high. Tailoring is key. Look for clothing that is attractive but not overly revealing or overtly sexy.
6. Go west (again). Cowboy boots, neckerchiefs, western-cut shirts, prairie dresses and buffalo plaid all add up to a rip-snorting look for fall and winter.
7. Leather. Skirts, trousers, jackets and coats in a range of colors from black to bright.
Source: Washington Post & Btrue staff
