Many in the United States are intrigued by Zen Buddhism.
The belief system draws on centuries-old Indian and Chinese teachings and can be on its own or in conjunction with other beliefs.
In essence, Zen Buddhism is the pursuit of enlightenment. To seek it is to search within yourself; enlightenment cannot be found in others or things like study, material objects and philosophy.
At age 22, Gesshin Claire Greenwood had just graduated from college. She left California to travel to Japan, where she began training in Buddhist monasteries.
Greenwood was ordained by Seido Suzuki Roshi. After six years of study, she returned to California as one of the youngest people in the United States ever to receive the “dharma transmission,” or authorization to teach Zen.
A major influence from those years is a love of Japanese cooking. She combines belief and practice in her new book, “Just Enough: Vegan Recipes and Stories from Japan’s Buddhist Temples.” It follows her blog, “That’s So Zen” (ThatsSoZen.blogspot.com) and first book, “Bow First, Ask Questions Later: Ordination, Love and Monastic Zen in Japan.”
“Just Enough includes more than 30 vegan recipes from Japan. It also offers tips on Zen cooking basics and techniques, a glossary of common Japanese ingredients and guidance on useful equipment.
“This book is many things —- first and foremost, a cookbook,” she writes. “This book stems from the recognition that there are very few good cookbooks on vegan and vegetarian Japanese food in English.”
While training in Japan, Greenwood spent spent significant time learning to cook in the kitchens of Zen monasteries. Those experiences introduced her to the concept of oroyoki, or “just enough.”
You have free articles remaining.
“In oryoki, we use many small bowls with small amounts of delicious food, and this makes us, paradoxically, feel more full,” she explains. “Quite literally, then, we can design our meals to reflect these principles by using more plates and smaller amounts of food with a wide variety of flavors and colors.
“In other words, we can change the container of our food to feel more satisfied. Broadly and metaphorically, this strategy can be brought into the large frame of our lives. We can shift the ‘container’ of our lives, so that no matter how much we have or do not have, it is enough.”
The book also demonstrates that Zen is simultaneously simple and complex.
Take the chapter titled “Bamboo: Or, How to Turn Poison into a Meal.”
“In Japan, bamboo shoots are literally weeds,” Greenwood writes. “They appear overnight in April and May like crop circles, … and if they are left to proliferate, they will take over entire mountains.”
However, bamboo can be harvested, treated and made edible, she explains.
“Bamboo is a challenging vegetable. Most Japanese people these days … buy it pre-boiled and peeled at the supermarket,” writes Greenwood. “But I think this takes the magic out of the whole spring bamboo explosion. There is a certain fun in the immensity of treating bamboo and cooking it yourself.”
Ultimately, “Just Enough” stresses the importance of balance.
“(T)his book is also about … discovering what is just enough — cooking and in life,” writes Greenwood. “I am also interested in what ‘just enough’ means more broadly, what it means to live a life that is sane and balanced, a life that does not devolve into extremes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.