I’ve been across the country and around the world, and I’ve yet to find a place like my hometown.
I love Waterloo’s unique array of interesting, offbeat citizens, and I hope I’m counted among them.
For years, I have tracked funny, weird and unbelievable Waterloo sights and stories. It started because I liked to make my dad laugh, and I continue the practice for my own amusement.
A favorite sight is something from a few years ago. I was driving downtown. As I slowed for a stoplight, I noticed a bicycler crossing Washington at West Fourth, headed south.
The rider crept along at a snail’s pace, front wheel wobbling. To maintain balance, he flapped his elbows, sometimes flailing the whole arm.
I soon saw why: The rider was protecting a plate of teetering doughnuts, stacked high.
I glanced at the other drivers; all eyes were on the bicycler. We were rooting for him. I held my breath and actually prayed his precious pastries wouldn’t fall.
The light turned green shortly before he reached the sidewalk, and we stayed put. When the rider finally cleared the roadway, it was to honks and cheers.
Only in Waterloo, I thought, do you see a guy with the ingenuity to use a bike and doughnuts to create impromptu theater. And of course Waterloo drivers gave space for the showman to finish.
At the rider’s halfway mark, I realized I knew him. It was Peter Weiss — “Pete.”
Pete died earlier this week, at age 79. We lost a true original.
Our family had gone to church with Pete for many years; he liked to tell me he remembered when I was a baby. We chatted with him after church, shared meals with him and maneuvered his bicycle into our vehicles when giving him rides.
On the day with the doughnuts, I realized Pete made a strong impression on my faith formation. I had talked to Pete many times, of course. I also learned from watching him interact with others.
His presence helped shape my view of words and phrases like “my church” and “our church” as well as “hospitality” and “belong.” They’re good terms, and they can be dangerous. Such words can sometimes be leveled in ways that hurt and exclude.
Pete came to church as he was. This often meant he arrived on his bicycle, in jeans and a flannel shirt.
His manner of dress and conveyance were among the things that made him stand out. This didn’t seem to phase him.
Pete wasn’t a church “member” in the baptismal record and attendance book sense. I also heard people whisper that he didn’t belong.
His reaction in such situations was kind, gracious and unmoving. Regardless of social rules surrounding assumed and perceived access, he seemed to take a welcome at face value and accept it in its entirety.
In this way, he brushed off exclusion, which was quite brave. However, I believe that shouldn’t have been required. Are we selective about who worships with us?
Instead, we should do what we say we believe. We should welcome without expectations. We should serve without keeping score. We should assist without conditions.
And when someone unexpected accepts our invitation, we should embrace him or her as a friend.
