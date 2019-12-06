It’s tough to deny that there are a lot of Christmas-themed films and television programs. The quantity far outweighs quality.
The annual movie marathons offered by Hallmark Channels and Lifetime Movies have become legendary. Between the two networks, 2019 added 98 new holiday-themed films to their storehouses. For a detailed list of what’s available this year, go to HallmarkChannel.com and MyLifetime.com, respectively.
Other television channels, streaming services and moviemakers do their part, too, including everything from Food Network to ABC.
There are some promising new standouts. This includes “The Christmas-Caroler Challenge” from the CW network. The six-episode program features 12 professional-quality Christmas carol groups, ranging from super traditional to those that turn some holiday standards on their ear. Three celebrity judges pick the winners. It’s scheduled for 8 and 9 p.m. on Dec. 15, 22 and 23 (check television provider listings).
Meanwhile, PBS will offer a perennial favorite: “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir.” This year’s program will include award-winning singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth. The one-hour musical special is slated for a Dec. 16 national premiere (check television provider listings or IPTV.org).
“Holiday Rush” is a recent release from Netflix. The film focuses on New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco of “A Million Little Things” fame). As a widower, he has spoiled his four children since the death of their mother, portrayed in memories by La La Anthony.
Rush’s kids present him with Christmas lists filled with pricey items — right when he loses his job. His producer, Roxy (Sonequa Martin-Greer) and Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) hatch a plan to help Rush buy a radio station. However, it will require that he and his brood downsize and acclimate to a simpler life.
If you’re ready to tap out of the holiday and seek options with spiritual themes, some recent and upcoming releases are worth notice.
National Geographic’s documentary, “The Cave,” is now in limited release and is making the rounds of film festivals. It’s also available to those with a subscription to Disney Plus. The excellent film offers a grim view of the Syrian war through the eyes of a group of unlikely subversives: female doctors.
Oscar-nominee Feras Fayyad directed the film, which follows Dr. Amani Ballour, pediatrician and managing physician in a subterranean hospital known as “The Cave.”
Above ground, Ballour could not practice medicine as an equal along male counterparts. Several feet beneath the Earth’s surface, she and other healthcare professionals contend with chronic supply shortages, the threat of chemical warfare and daily effects of a country at war.
On Dec. 27, “The Gift” will premiere on Netflix, making it the service’s second original series from Turkey.
“The Gift” focuses on Atiye, a painter who seems to have it all — her first solo exhibition, a great family and wealthy, adoring boyfriend.
Over the past year, Atiye has begun using an unknown symbol in her paintings. She’s not sure how she came to know of or utilize it, but she feels compelled to incorporate the symbol into her work.
Atiye’s idyllic life is thrown into chaos when a discovery is made at Gobeklitepe, the most ancient temple on Earth. There, an archeologist named Erhan (Mehmet Gunsur) discovers a symbol in the ruins — Atiye’s symbol. This pushes Atiye into a frenzied quest to determine how she’s connected to the secrets of Gobeklitepe.
