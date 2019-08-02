St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are so imbued with the “everyone is Irish” spirit that such feelings extend to Irish festivals.
This is certainly true of Iowa Irish Fest, scheduled for this weekend in downtown Waterloo. The annual event draws more than 40,000 attendees to the city for entertainment and activities that celebrate Irish culture.
The event’s impact extends throughout the metro area. According to the Cedar Valley Irish Cultural Association, Irish Fest donates to youth organizations, schools and churches; feeds people in need through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank; and provides organizations with fundraising opportunities.
Many people can claim Irish heritage; in the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 33 million Americans listed “Irish” as their primary or partial heritage.
Next to German, Irish is the nation’s second-largest ethnic group, with people of Irish ancestry accounting for nearly 14% of the population.
In addition, Iowa ranks 11th in the nation and tops the Midwest in terms of residents with Irish heritage, according to census data.
Some may assume the majority of Irish immigrants came to the United States during the Great Famine from 1845-49, also called the Irish Potato Famine, when the potato crop failed in successive years.
In reality, the Library of Congress reports the first wave of Irish immigration to America began during colonial times and peaked in the 1820s. The famine of 1845 sparked a second wave.
Thus, 1820 to 1860 was a time when Irish immigration swelled to comprise a third of all U.S. immigrants.
As a faithful Irish Fest attendee since its inception, I have been impressed by how the event appeals to people of varied backgrounds. The annual event is a great example of how to share, celebrate, collaborate and learn in an inclusive way. It’s fun, too.
The festival’s Sunday Mass demonstrates this balance.
Catholicism has been a social, economic and political factor for Ireland and its culture since the late Middle Ages.
However, not all people of Irish heritage subscribe to the faith. As noted by writers like Lawrence J. McCaffrey and Marianne Elliot, religion is so generally important to Irish heritage and identity that the nation claims distinct ethnoreligious groups, from Irish Catholics to Ulster Protestants.
At Irish Fest, Mass is a perennial favorite, celebrating Irish Catholic heritage and faith and highlighting diversity by welcoming people of all denominations and faiths.
The Rev. Paul McManus will preside, and the musical ensemble Agnus Dei will lead hymns. In case of inclement weather, the service will move to Queen of Peace Church at 320 Mulberry St.
To attend, you must have a festival ticket or donate two nonperishable food items before 11 a.m. that day. Food donations benefit the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. All undesignated gifts to the freewill offering will go to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
For more information about Iowa Irish Fest, go to IowaIrishFest.com.
