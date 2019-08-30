Adults sometimes forget growing up can be difficult.
We may believe that going to school is far superior to our workday lives. Some of us even tell kids to enjoy their youth because it only gets tougher.
The reality is that going to school can be a source of stress for children. Kids who struggle with a particular subject or another issue often dread school. Some find it hard to adapt when they transition through grade levels or switch schools. Others worry about making — or keeping — friends. Far too many are troubled by issues and concerns from home. And unfortunately, there are children burdened by all of the above.
Counselors, clergy and child psychologists often advise adults to talk with children regularly and openly about concerns and anxieties in a nonjudgmental way during a time when the child is relatively calm.
The best course is to ask specific questions that require more than “yes” or “no”: “What do you like about school?” “What is it about school that you find challenging?” “What do you think might help make school easier for you?”
While we can’t fix every problem, we can show we care. We also can help children develop skills to face and manage their concerns.
Earlier this week, “PBS NewsHour” reported on Y.O.G.A. for Youth, a Los Angeles initiative with programs throughout North America, Europe and China. The curriculum is designed to teach yoga and relaxation in schools, churches and other places youths congregate. (Learn more at yogaforyouth.org.)
Another great new resource is “Big Breath: A Guided Meditation for Kids” by author William Meyer and illustrator Brittany R. Jacobs. The book will be released in September and available from most major booksellers.
“Big Breath” is geared to children ages four to 10 and is designed to be read aloud. Each page emphasizes relaxation and mindfulness, starting with, “Find a comfy spot.”
Meanwhile, author Kristi Hugstad will soon release a new guide for adolescents dealing with everything from anxiety to substance abuse.
“Beneath the Surface: A Teen’s Guide to Reaching Out When You or Your Friend is in Crisis” helps youths, parents, teachers and coaches process a variety of topics. It will be released Sept. 10 and will be available from most major booksellers.
Hugstad is a certified grief recovery specialist and a popular speaker at high schools nationwide. She’s based in Orange County, Calif., and also hosts “The Grief Girl” podcast (www.TheGriefGirl.com).
Her first book, “What I Wish I Had Known,” explores lessons learned following her husband’s suicide.
She wrote “Beneath the Surface” to address issues faced by teens. Chapters focus on topics like eating disorders, bullying and technology addiction, with stories from teens.
“A depressed person might think they’re ‘going crazy’ or feel embarrassed to share with others what they are thinking. Or they might try to talk about how they feel, but others don’t take them seriously. Or maybe, the people they talk to don’t know what to say, so they just say nothing,” Hugstad writes. “If this is happening to you, don’t give up,” she continues. “Talking about depressive or suicidal thoughts and feelings with the right person makes all the difference in the world.”
