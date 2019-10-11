Places of worship may seem like unlikely venues for musical theater.
In reality, popular stories and hit music engage young people and excite communities, says Patrick Marchant. As director of music ministries at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, he also helms Promise Music Academy.
Next week, the academy will present “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” a musical based on the Victor Hugo novel, with songs from the Disney animated film.
After a successful production last year based on Disney’s “Frozen,” Marchant sought a show that could accommodate a large cast of many ages. He found this version of “Hunchback.”
“The cast is 19, and there’s no cap on the choir. We opened this up to anyone from the church and community who wanted to participate,” says Marchant.
The result is a multigenerational cast and choir totaling 35.
Marchant admits to bemused reactions from those who don’t connect “Hunchback” to religious themes. The show quickly dispels doubt, he says.
“The Promise Academy of Music … exists to provide everyone with the chance to make, hear and appreciate music while being in a place where they feel like they belong,” he says. “The great thing about this version of ‘Hunchback’ is that its theatrical dynamic doesn’t care what you look like; it’s race-blind, body-blind, etc. Your casting is based on your talent and performance. That’s somewhat unheard of.”
As for the story itself, Hugo’s novel explores concepts like religious exclusion, love, friendship, otherness and acceptance.
“With this show, we wanted to share the message that no matter what, you’re welcome here,” says Marchant. “We want to be the kind of place that looks at your talent … to cast those who may not have gotten the lead ever before.”
You have free articles remaining.
Promise Academy came out of Westminster’s three-year visioning process, recalls Tricia Jacobs, senior pastor.
“People weren’t flooding in like they used to — something a lot of churches have experienced,” she says.
The visioning process focused members on Westminster’s current and potential impact in the Cedar Valley.
“We asked ourselves, how can we look out into the community and be more of a resource,” says Jacobs.
Music education was an area of opportunity. At the time, budget constraints forced local schools to make cuts to music and other programs.
“(Music education) is a strength Westminster has that could help with those situations,” Jacobs explains. “We have the space, we have pianos and other instruments. … We could offer our resources to provide a place where children can learn music and take lessons.”
The result was Promise Academy, which launched in fall 2017. At that time, the academy offered piano and ukulele lessons with Community Music School of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
In September 2018, the church took on complete management of Promise Academy and expanded to include band, voice and guitar lessons, said Marchant. There are 25 students enrolled this semester, and many are supported through scholarships.
For more information on Promise Academy or “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” go to PromiseMusic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.