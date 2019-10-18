At this time of year, my daughter, Zoey, regularly reminds me fall is her favorite season. She appreciates most features of the season, from chillier temperatures and football games to all things pumpkin spice.
I share her feelings, so Zoey and I have several autumn traditions.
Sometimes, I wonder if she’ll outgrow those activities. Zoey is 15, and this fall has definitely driven home that she’s growing up. However, she was still thrilled by a recent trip to Heartland Farms in Waterloo, where we played, took a hay-rack ride and selected pumpkins.
At our church, this fall marks a milestone for Zoey. She’s in 10th grade, so it’s time for her affirmation of baptism.
Our religious tradition comes from Protestant heritage. As a result, we are among those who celebrate affirmation of baptism, or “confirmation,” on Reformation Sunday.
In doing so, we hark to Martin Luther’s act of nailing his 95 theses to the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, more than 500 years ago. Although it is recalled as an act of defiance, Luther’s true intention was to spur religious engagement among the broader community.
The conflation of the Reformation and confirmation is powerful, as I have made abundantly clear to Zoey. Despite my zeal to share such ideas, I admit my role in her faith formation has weighed on me.
While I certainly want Zoey to share my beliefs, I don’t want her to accept it all without question. I also don’t want to be rejected. I eventually realized that what I want for her isn’t of much importance.
Years ago, I decided I must tell her that. I explained that she must complete confirmation preparation. This would position her to make an informed, mature decision about whether she would publicly affirm her baptism.
My goal wasn’t to ensure investment of effort would secure her agreement. Instead, I hoped to engage her in the importance of the decision.
During Zoey’s preparation, I explained how I developed this idea and why. I explained my beliefs and why it’s up to her to shape her own. I tried to provide good resources, tools and information to aid her. I also backed off when she told me something didn’t suit her needs.
As she neared completion of her requirements, she selected faith-related experiences special to her, such as service work at the American Legion in honor of her great-grandparents and visits to homebound church members.
Zoey also told me she wanted to be confirmed. I asked her if she was sure — many times. She assured me she was, an indicator that she’s capable of taking up the mantle of her continued faith formation.
In those conversations, I saw the influence of those I have dubbed her “great cloud of witnesses.” (This makes her roll her eyes.) We talk about the people who have taken time to guide her — family, friends, pastors, camp counselors, teachers and so many others. She recently told me she’s excited about the women she asked to be her post-confirmation mentors.
With all the activities, influences, ideas and events vying for a teenager’s time, an affirmation of baptism is a special type of self-directed miracle. When I consider the number of people it takes to shape each child’s life and shepherd her or him to the cusp of adulthood, it’s inspiring, daunting and unfathomable that such forces actually align.
