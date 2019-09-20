Monday marks the official start of autumn, a significant season for many cultures and religious traditions.
Autumn was the setting for many festivals and holidays, thanks to the central role of the harvest. Thus, the season’s symbols became associated with strong family ties and the cycles of life and death.
Autumn holidays we continue to celebrate typically follow a lunar calendar. One of my favorites is Loi Krathong, from Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and elsewhere in Southeast Asia. The holiday takes place on the full moon during the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar, usually in November. It is scheduled for Nov. 13 this year.
Loi Krathong festivals offer beauty pageants, concerts, fireworks and other showy displays. However, the center of Loi Krathong is in its name, which means “floating basket.”
Celebrants decorate baskets and place lighted candles in them. They then make a wish and release the baskets to float down a river, a symbol of leaving the past and looking forward to the future.
The origin of Loi Krathong is unclear. Some believe it’s based on a 19th century poem written by King Rama IV.
Others argue it comes from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Like Loi Krathong, Diwali’s central day coincides with the new moon during the harvest season, usually in October or November. This year, it is scheduled to begin Oct. 27.
Diwali is associated with Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of prosperity. However, it is a national holiday in India and even marks the beginning of the nation’s fiscal year. At its core, Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness.
You have free articles remaining.
Koreans also place special importance on the time of harvest. As a result, Chuseok, a three-day thanksgiving celebration, is a key holiday.
According to the Asia Society, Chuseok emphasizes time spent with family, a plentiful harvest and giving thanks to ancestors. The date falls on the 14th day of the eighth month in the Korean calendar. This places Chuseok in late summer or early fall, ensuring the holiday coincides with the harvest moon — Sept. 13 this year.
An important Chuseok tradition is “charye,” a memorial ceremony that honors ancestors. For the occasion, women of the family fill a table with harvest foods like rice dishes, fish and fruits.
“Songpyeon” is an important Chuseok dish, made with rice cake dough balls filled with sweet honey sesame, mung beans, edamame or chestnuts. Songpyeon is often colored green, red, purple and other colors, with herbal and vegetable dyes, according to the blog Kimchimari (kimchimari.com).
“It is traditionally steamed on top of a layer of pine needles,” writes the blogger, in sharing her songpyeon recipe. “Pine needles add a wonderful evergreen aroma. … Korean ancestors also believed that by steaming the rice cakes with the pine needles, the chi of the pine tree … transfers onto the person who eats (songpyeon).”
The Moon Festival is a harvest celebration similar to Chuseok, celebrated in China, Singapore, Vietnam and elsewhere. It is a fall festival and takes place the 15th day of the eighth month in China’s lunar calendar, to coincide with the harvest moon. The holiday celebrates the moon and time spent with family.
Another similarity to Chuseok is the holiday’s signature dish: mooncakes, or “yue bing.”
“Mid-Autumn Festival is a big thing in China, and eating mooncakes with family members is a must,” writes Maggie Zhu, the Beijing-born creator of “Omnivore’s Cookbook” (omnivorescookbook.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.