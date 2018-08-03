Last week, I wrote about National Night Out and highlighted a few metro area events.
The annual observance is scheduled for Tuesday and is designed to help us get to know our neighbors and local first responders. It’s a particularly important event because more Americans continue to say they don’t really know their neighbors.
According to National Association of Town Watch, this year marks the 35th anniversary of NNO. The event began as a way to encourage relationships between first responders and the communities they serve.
NNO events include cookouts, potlucks, block parties, safety demonstrations, seminars, parades, exhibits and youth events. Many metro area groups, religious communities and neighborhood associations are longtime participants, Smith noted.
The key to NNO is first responders and community members forge bonds, thereby making neighborhoods safer, notes NATW. This year, the organization estimates 38 million neighbors and first responders in 16,000 communities across all 50 states will take part.
Many people responded about neighborliness, sharing personal stories and information about their communities.
This includes my friend, Bob Coyle, who tweeted, “I am blessed to know 90 percent of my neighbors. With an illness in 2017, I was nursed back to health by the extraordinary efforts of my neighbors. I am a very blessed man. I love my neighbors; they make my life richer, by far.”
Another friend, Felicia Smith, serves as Waterloo’s neighborhood services coordinator. She was quick to inform me of National Night Out events scheduled throughout the city. They include:
- Liberty Park Neighborhood Association.
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Liberty Park, W. Ninth Street and E. Mitchell Avenue.
- Church Row Neighborhood Association.
- 6:30 to 8 p.m., Washington Park, Park Avenue and South Street.
- Edison School Neighborhood Association.
- 5:30 to 7 p.m., Edison School site, 700 block of Magnolia Parkway.
- West Central Neighborhood Association.
- 5:30 to 7 p.m., between Martha and Bayard streets.
- Unity Neighborhood Association.
- 6 to 8 p.m., Ferguson Field, Linden Avenue and Oneida Street.
- Neighbors for Life Neighborhood Association.
- 5 to 7 p.m., Lafayette Park, Sycamore Street and Dunham Place.
- MAPLES Neighborhood Association.
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.
- Highland Neighborhood Association.
- 5 to 7 p.m., Highland Park, Highland Boulevard.
- We Care Neighborhood Association.
- 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sullivan Park, 200 block of Ankeny Street
- Walnut Neighborhood Association.
- 5 to 7 p.m., Harvest Vineyard Church, 715 E. Fourth St.
In addition, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and Police will partner with Target for an NNO event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the retail store on Viking Road. UnityPoint Health Waterloo, 2140 Logan Ave. will offer NNO activities from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
National Night Out events are essential to the health and vitality of our communities. They help us strengthen bonds between residents, first responders, religious centers and businesses.
As Bob and Felicia both attest, knowing your neighbors also makes good sense. Making an effort to build relationships with neighbors and local law enforcement has proven to lower crime rates, increase community safety improve crisis response times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.