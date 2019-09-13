The term “family time” can be difficult to define well, even if you understand what it means.
To schedule family time is to make a special effort to focus solely on shared experiences or activities. Family time doesn’t have to be formal, but the term does imply intention and heightened importance.
The 2019 observance of National Family Day is scheduled for Sept. 26 in the United States. (National Family Day was originally presented in 1968 through joint resolution of the U.S. Senate as a holiday to take place the day after Thanksgiving.)
In celebration of the holiday, families will go on special outings, share meals together and take part in other activities. The goal, say organizers, is to “unplug and connect with one another.”
It’s essential that families make a conscious effort to “unplug.” While social media posts commemorating #NationalFamilyDay festivities are great, the emphasis is on face-to-face interactions, not necessarily FaceTime or Facebook.
Sure, technology bridges are the only way some families can stay connected. However, the primary goal of National Family Day is direct engagement and bonding.
Many members of the clergy and lay leaders recommend the inclusion of faith formation in family time. This is time spent in intentional focus or discussion of religious ideas and beliefs outside of participation in faith communities.
In addition, parents that establish consistent faith formation routines are more likely to initiate fruitful discussions — not deliver religious lectures. To strike the right balance, it’s best to shoot for family faith time at least twice per month. A trusted faith leader is a good source for recommending resources attuned to your beliefs.
With that said, these activities don’t need to be overly formal or heavy in tone. Establishing a weekly family meal offers opportunities to discuss a variety of faith-based concepts, from scriptural stories to beliefs about sharing.
Likewise, a regular game night is a great way to foster chats about religious beliefs about fair play, sportsmanship and other values and morals. The same goes for family movie screenings.
Overall, family and child development experts say most Americans can do a better job of carving out time for family togetherness.
According to a 2018 study commissioned by a California tourism organization, Americans net an average of only 37 minutes of “quality time as a family” on weekdays.
The study focused on responses from 2,000 parents of school-aged children. It shows that daily family time increases to two hours and 40 minutes on weekend days. Parents also reported that vacations offered opportunities for more family time, with 65 percent reporting they reconnect with their children at such times.
Researchers set the bar low for what constitutes “family time,” allowing for any shared, common activity involving parents and kids.
Of the group, 60% described their daily lives as “hectic,” and 25% agreed “lack of family time is a problem.” The majority of respondents said long work hours cut into family time. Other factors were weekend chores for parents and school and activity schedules for kids.
A special family meal is a good place to start. The food isn’t as important as the setting and expectations.
If schedules are packed, aim for at least twice per month. Establish the practice that family members show up and sit down at the same table. To ensure everyone is fully present and engaged, screens and other distractions should be forbidden.
