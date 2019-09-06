It’s tough to share something you have created.
Every person creates. There is the work of our hands and minds. We create when we share thoughts and ideas, too. We do likewise when we make meals, organize activities for friends and family and even when choose what we’ll wear.
We also create when we say “yes” or “no” to requests for help. In our faith communities, this includes things like serving on committees, reading lessons during worship or presenting special music.
A “no” might acknowledge that saying “yes” is scary and allows me to feel I’ve avoided potential embarrassment.
In reality, awkwardness and embarrassment are relative. When we share, others are often unaware of our blunders.
We understand this in the intellectual sense; we see that many others are happy when we do well. This is difficult to remember when we feel vulnerable. Instead, we’re more likely to focus on a single naysayer, not the flood of encouragement.
For that reason, each small, medium and large “yes” creates a specific moment, and these assembled moments comprise our presence in the world.
Some of us develop confidence in certain abilities. This leads us to find ways of creating without constantly reflecting on the risks involved.
Maybe you have perfect pitch. Maybe you draw well or make amazing cakes. Maybe you’re a great speller. Or perhaps you’re the one who can correctly solve mathematical problems while a room filled with watching, waiting people looks on.
These people who use their gifts are willing to share, participate and try — right out there, in public. They usually do well. When they make a mistake, we’re forgiving.
Can we apply this example to sharing our own gifts? Will we trust that others will provide the same encouragements?
You have free articles remaining.
I belong to a Facebook group for people who like barn quilts. Members include those who merely appreciate looking at them as well as the barn quilt artists.
Donna Martin is an artist, and she posts pictures of her amazing creations. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of a colorful star design on a stained wood background.
The accompanying description shocked me. In it, Donna explained she had originally relegated the piece to a corner, because she’d marred the paint in a way she couldn’t fix.
Eventually, she retrieved the block and tried to sand down the problem.
“The sander went across the board, so I decided to tear it up and then throw away,” she recalls.
On Monday, Donna made a final attempt to salvage the piece. After applying sealer, she deemed her creation “pretty,” though a bit grudgingly.
I can’t see the problem. I told Donna as much. I inferred that she didn’t believe me. She finally told me she’s probably “a perfectionist.”
The block is gorgeous; I wouldn’t have known it was once destined for the trash heap. Many group members posted their praise.
I have returned to the picture. Sometimes, I try to find the flaws Donna sees. When I squint a certain way, I do see spots where the paint is a bit faint. This effect only adds to the block’s beauty.
Aesthetics aside, the block is a reminder that an outcome we might fear won’t necessarily be as awful as we imagine. We might look for a problem or issue, but that isn’t what others might see. In Donna’s case, she ended up sharing a creation she’d previously believed was ruined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.