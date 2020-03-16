Lean on religious faith to overcome fears

When trying something new, fear of the unknown is perhaps the most powerful deterrent.
In fact, some psychologists believe fear of the unknown may indeed be the root of fear. However, this doesn’t stop people from overcoming their fears.
Some do this by relying on religious faith. That’s true for Carla McDonald. She’s looked to her beliefs during her 20-year journey to share the contributions of African-American to Boy Scouts.
In 2000, McDonald read an article about a group of 19 African-American Eagle Scouts. The article noted that few people of African-American heritage join take up scouting.
McDonald believed that an erroneous assumption. Her grandfather, Edgar V. Cunningham Sr., had achieved Eagle Scout status June 8, 1926, roughly 14 years after the distinction was instituted.
He is believed to be the first Eagle Scout of African American descent. The article didn’t mention this; what else had it possibly overlooked?
McDonald resolved to confirm Cunningham’s first.
“I just knew this was a part of black history that wasn’t acknowledged, and that’s a shame,” she says.
Local, state and national scouting officials sought to help. However, scouting records don’t track a scout’s race. McDonald consulted records and contacted everyone from scouting executives to military officials.
McDonald’s work is driven by Proverbs 3:27: “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due when it is in the power of your hand to do so.”
“Giving honors to God, who gave me the courage to come out of my comfort zone and do something that has never been done before,” she says. “I had to pray to God to help me; I needed his guidance and instruction on the path he wanted me to take.”
McDonald also believes God sent her needed assistance and advisers. This includes reference teams from Waterloo and Des Moines public libraries, who recommended Paul Lewis’ “Scouting in Iowa: The Value Endures.”
“From this book, I have learned that in the early years of scouting, there were 32 African American Boy Scout troops, and seven came from Iowa,” says McDonald.
The book also affirmed the connection between scouting and black churches.
With records from Antioch Baptist Church and Payne AME Church —- Waterloo’s African-American “mother churches” —- McDonald confirmed their Sunday schools joined to form Troop 12 in 1920.
“James E. Mills was the scoutmaster for Antioch, … and the initial 17 members of the troop were David Bell, Willie Brown, Norman Smith, Johnnie Person, Wingo Bingaman, Dudley Porter, Levere Erwing, Samuel, Rodger, Jake Murfy, Norman Mable, Andrew Irving, Herbert Mason, Setorious Dye, James Torpley, Mack Arthur and Walter Owens,” says McDonald.
James Lincoln Page served as the AME scoutmaster. McDonald lists the original members as Robert, Percy and Bishop Burt; Harry Crockett; Edgar Cunningham; Edward Jones; Russell Lasley; Frank Lee; Remus Owens; Clay Owens; Willie Pugh; Layell Farney; Russell Bill; Rudolph Bill; Charles Taylor; Mike Morehead; Cleophus Bryant; Hars Love; Leonard Price; Leonard Sweat; Willie Washington; Span Oliver; Henry Wortham; Augustus Anderson; Vivret Norman; Claude Hoosman; Walter Pearson; and Lark Anderson.
Four other troops include Burlington 10, founded 1917, Davenport 26 (1919), Clinton 17 (1920) and Des Moines 59 (1920).
“All these … troops have something in common: They did not know about each other,” says McDonald. “That includes Boy Scout Troop 12. But they shared a common knowledge of worship, through Sunday school, from the churches that sponsored them.”
John Raap
WAVERLY -- John F. Raap, 74, of Waverly, died Friday, March 13, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly, with a private burial in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation; condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Shirley Ann Davis
(1927-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Shirley Ann Davis, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 14, at Thuesen Cottage at Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls.
She was born July 17, 1927, in Waverly, daughter of Joseph Nicholas and Alice Caroline (Rhode) Anhalt. She married Arthur L. Davis on May 2, 1951, in Fort Lawton, Wash. He died Nov. 3, 2010.
Shirley graduated from Waverly High School in 1945. She helped her parents on the farm, and was a homemaker. Shirley was an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church, helping at funeral and school luncheons and the Fall Festival, as well as a founding member of the Teddy Bear Round-up.
Survived by: three daughters, Sheila (Jack) Mixdorf of Fort Myers, Fla., and Nancy (Mark) Miller and Lisa (Joe) Sevcik, all of Cedar Falls; two sons, Brad (Shirley) Davis of Lamont and Scott (Wendy) Davis of Fort Myers, Fla.; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ardith Allison of Lincoln, Neb., and LaVonne Birge of Omaha, Neb.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Brenda Jane Davis; three brothers, James, Roger and Dick Anhalt; and a sister, Isabelle Johnston.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Falls, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls, with a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil, and will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be designated to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Her husband, children, and grandchildren were her life. Though her family will miss her, they celebrate her reunion with her beloved Art, her infant daughter Brenda Jane Davis, and her loving Lord and Savior.
Jane Hogan
(1934-2020)
WATERLOO — Jane Clark Hogan, 86, of West Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 14, at The Kavanagh House Hospice.
She was born Feb. 13, 1934, in Rochester, Minn., daughter of James and Gertrude Clark. She married Paul Richard Hogan, and they were married 63 years.
She graduated from The Iowa State Teachers College (now The University of Northern Iowa) in 1955 as class valedictorian. Jane became a teacher and worked at the circulation desk of the Waterloo Public Library.
Survived by: a sister, Judith Clark Turpin (David); her children, Sarah (Randy Robinson), Jill (Howard Wong), Timothy (Teresa), John (Steven Fields), Peter, and Christopher; her grandchildren, Casey Christensen Love (Chris), Rachel Christensen Klein (Eric), Jesse Christensen, Molly Robinson (Ben Huffman), Dan Robinson, Sam Hogan (Colleen), Grace Hogan Lemack (Sam), Charlie Hogan, Andrew Wong, and Cory Wong (Pam); and her great-grandchildren, Aurelia and Ronin Love, Claire, Ellie and Caleb Wong, and Hogan Klein.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Sacret Heart Catholic Church, West Des Moines, with burial in Jordan Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, West Des Moines.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter or the Camp Hantesa Fund in Boone.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Through her work in local, state, and national politics, Jane was a lifelong advocate for pay equity, public engagement, and electing candidates who shared her commitment to women’s rights, workers’ rights, and children.
Craig A. Walton
(1952-2020)
WATERLOO – Craig A. Walton, 67, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 14, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital.
He was born July 30, 1952, in Waterloo, son of Glenn and Maxine Fulton Walton. He married Debra Rosauer on Jan. 31, 1976, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Craig graduated from East High School and then attended Hawkeye Tech before being employed by John Deere as a tool and die maker, retiring in 2014. He was a longtime member of Unity Presbyterian Church.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Randall Walton of Cedar Rapids and Nicholas Walton of White Bear Lake, Minn.; four grandchildren, Emma, Lydia, Nora, and Ira Walton; and a brother, Kim (Marty) Walton of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a niece, Brooke Walton.
Private family service: Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Unity Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Calvin L. 'Cal' Bouck
(1930-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Calvin L. “Cal” Bouck, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 14, at Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.
Cal was born June 29, 1930, in Waterloo, son of Frank, Sr. and Annette Hoien Bouck. He married Marilynn Marie Colby on Aug. 30, 1952, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo. She died Feb. 12, 2015.
He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1948. Cal served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1954. He then worked at Chamberlain’s Manufacturing in Waterloo for a few years, and then was a designer at John Deere for 28 years, retiring in 1984.
Survived by: a son, Brian (Shirlee) Bouck of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Karen (Michael) Shaw of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Carrie Metz, Holly (Aaron) McRae, Stephanie (Josh) Heller, Curtis Shaw, and Ryan (Ashley) Shaw; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carl (Sharon) Bouck of Raymond.
Preceded in death by: his parents and wife; a great-grandchild, Charley Heller, in infancy; and two brothers, Frank, Jr., and Donald Bouck.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Locke Funeral Home, with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138, Waterloo Sullivan Brothers VFW Post #1623 and the U.S. Marine Corps funeral honor guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs or Americans for Independent Living.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
He greatly enjoyed tending to his flower garden and spending time outdoors. He loved nature. He spent time watching the birds and squirrels outside. He also enjoyed playing golf. Above all, he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Joseph (Josh) Seyller Herndon
CEDAR FALLS -- Joseph (Josh) Seyller Herndon, 51, of Cedar Falls, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 11.
He was born on October 29, 1968 in Iowa City.
Josh, also known as Joe to many, graduated in 1988 from Central High in Waterloo. He worked several jobs, including Black Hawk Engineering and Wonder Bread, but the job he loved most was serving as a custodian for Waterloo Schools.
Survived by: his parents, Dan (Cindy) Herndon and Ginger Herndon of Waterloo; sisters, Sarah Herndon and Abby (Trevor) Hendrickson of Cedar Falls; granddaughter, Aliyah Malave of Virginia; niece, McKenzie Hendrickson and nephews, Jeremy Strueder and Liam Hendrickson.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Joselyn Herndon of Virginia.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to service time at the church.
LaVonne Marie Edeker
(1937-2020)
ALLISON — LaVonne Marie Edeker, 82, of Allison, died Wednesday, March 11, at Rehabilitation Center of Allison.
She was born Aug. 5, 1937, in rural Howard County, to Ole and Alice Johnson. She graduated from New Hampton High School in 1955. She completed two years at Bethany College in Mankato, Minn., and Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) where she received her teaching degree. LaVonne taught for a couple years in Scarville, a few years in Greene, and 30 years at Allison-Bristow for a total of 36 years.
She married Roy H. Edeker on June 10, 1962, at Jerico Lutheran Church. LaVonne was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Vilmar in rural Greene. She participated in many programs at the Little Yellow Schoolhouse in Allison.
Survivors: two sons, Kevin (Rhonda) Edeker of Allison, and Steven (Jennifer) Edeke, of Tripoli; her grandchildren, Cheere and Monica Edeker, both of Allison, Jason Edeker of Greene, and Stefanie, Kimberley, Jeremy and Natalee Edeker, all of Tripoli; and a great-granddaughter, Emily Edeker of Allison.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Roy H. Edeker; two brothers, Cal Johnson and Paul Johnson; and a sister, Adis Covell.
Services: 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Vilmar in rural Greene, with private family burial in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery–Vilmar in rural Greene. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 15, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home in Allison.
Mary Lou Wurtz
(1934-2020)
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Mary Lou Wurtz, 85, of Elk Run Heights, died Monday, March 9, at home.
She was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Evansdale, daughter of William A. and Jennie Mahanna Neith. She married Donald G. Wurtz on Aug. 28, 1955, at First Reformed Church in Evansdale. She worked at the Woolworths and at the Home Bakery in Waterloo. She married Don Wurtz in 1953. She was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Evansdale.
Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Jenny of Waterloo; three sons, Gary of Elk Run Heights, Richard (Ute) of Purcellville, Va., and Paul (Lori) of Elk Run Heights; six grandchildren, Eric, Allison, Victoria, Maximillian, Alexander and Richard Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Gauge, Cannon, Everleigh, Abigail and Eleanor; and a brother, William A. Neith of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother in infancy; her sisters, Helen Neith Haberstitch and Norma Jean Neith Cummings; sisters-in-law, Mary Beth Neith, Geraldine Wurtz Thompson, Pauline Wurtz Morgan, Georgia Wurtz Davis and Vivian Wurtz Abels; brothers-in-law, Daniel “Pat” Haberstitch, Duane Cummings, Wayne Davis, Edmund Morgan and Meryl Thompson; father-in-law, George Washington Wurtz; and mother-in-law. Daisy Mae Patten Wurtz.
Memorial Service: will be held a later date with internment at Poyner Cemetery, Gilbertville.
Memorials: to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 610 S. Evans Road, Evansdale, IA, 50707, or Cedar Valley Hospice, 2101 Kimball Ave., No. 401, Waterloo, IA, 50702.
“Rigg” loved to go on car rides around the area and sit on the porch to talk with family and watch the grandchildren and great-grandchildren play in the yard. Her favorite places were the patio and the front living room where she kept a keen eye on the neighborhood happenings.
Dean Pattschull
(1925-2020)
NASHUA — Dean Fred Pattschull, 94, of Nashua, Iowa died Friday, March 6, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare Center in New Hampton.
He was born April 23, 1925, in Greene, son of Fred and Helen(Strong) Pattschull. He left high school after completing the 10th-grade to help his dad with farming and carpentry work. Dean entered the Army and was deployed to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, arriving days after the second bomb to engage in the disarmament. He was assigned to supply truck driving. He returned to the family farm after his honorable discharge. He married Doris June Schiller at the Little Brown Church. The couple farmed near Powersville and then rural Nashua. She died in 1968.
Over the years, all the while farming Dean also worked with his brother-in-law for Norton Homes building houses around the Midwest. He worked for Gabe Implement of Greene as an equipment salesman and he was employed by Oliver at the tractor plant in Charles City. In 1969, he married Judith Butzloff Strom.
Survivors: two sons, Steve (Teresa) Pattschull of Nashua, and Danny (Carrie) Pattschull of Charles City; a daughter, Sandra Steinlage of Ionia; a brother-in-law, Melvin Schiller of OshKosh, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Delores Flurry of Pascagoula, Miss.; his grandchildren, Teffany (Craig) Sinnwell, Rachael (John) Moore, Tina (Tim) McMurchy, Heath (Beth) Pattschull, Klinton Kraft (Megan Strickland) (Jennifer Kraft), Jamie Mueller, Brent (Erica) Steinlage, Brian (Rachel) Steinlagel his great-grandchildren, Ashley Halverson, Courtney (Andy) Sisson, Austin and Morgan McMurchy, Dillon and Sarah Pattschull, Ethan and Abbie Kraft, Carter, Paige, and Carley Steinlage, Morgan, MacKenzie and Max Steinlage; his great-great-grandchildren, Kolton and Penelope Sisson; his stepchildren, Becky Hinch, Jeanette (Bruce) Miller, Roger Strom, Peggy Fisher, and families; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Larry in infancy; his wife, Doris; a daughter, Dianne(Bill) Vereschagin; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy (Steve) Pattschull; a son-in-law, Alan (Sandra) Steinlage; a brother, Everette (Maxine) Pattschull; sister, Irene (Leo) Nickolas; and his second wife. Judith (Victor) Fosse.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St John Lutheran Church in Nashua. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel, Nashua, and for an hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Dean enjoyed cars, pickups, motorcycles, collecting farm machinery including wagons, plows, threshing machines and more but especially tractors! Over the years, Dean and his family hosted “Threshing Reunions at the farm. Winter sledding parties were fun favorites. He played the steel guitar and strummed his banjo a lick but not two.
Kenneth R. Mason
(1939-2020)
Kenneth Ray Mason, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Allen Hospital, Waterloo. His wishes were cremation. Iowa Cremation is handling the arrangements.
Kenneth was born June 9, 1939 in Anamosa, the son of Rubert and Hazel (Williams) Mason. He graduated from Olin High School in 1956. He was employed with Nestle USA for 36 years, retiring in 2001. His passions were Jazz and Dixieland music, racing and NASCAR. He leaves behind his beloved companion, Snickers.
Survivors include his children, Eric (Robin) Mason and Jeff (Michelle) Mason, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Robert and Lyle Mason and Elaine Westphal. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Bert D. Husband
(1931-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Bert D. Husband, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Rochester, N.Y., died Thursday, March 12, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Kingston, Pa., son of Bert and Mary (Davenport) Husband. He married Kathleen “Kitty” Wood on Nov. 11, 1961, in Rochester, N.Y. She preceded him in death.
Bert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and stayed in Spokane, Wash., after discharge to earn a BA from Whitworth College. He worked as a technical writer at Eastman Kodak and was an active member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, both in Rochester, N.Y.
Survivors: his children, Deryl (Nancy) Husband of Rochester, N.Y., and Julie (Jim O’Loughlin) Husband of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Ben (Michelle) Husband of Cary, N.C., Daniel (Angelika) Husband and Jessica (Matt) Delmege, both of Rochester, N.Y., Christina (Brandon) Harradine of Leavenworth, Wash., and Nic, Devin and Ian O’Loughlin of Cedar Falls; four great-grandchildren, Leilani, Evalina, Malia, and Kai; a brother, Philip Husband of Edwardsville, Pa.; and brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Kitty; and three brothers, Tom, John and Alan.
Services: will be planned for a later date at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Rochester, N.Y. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to NewAldaya Lifescapes at https://www.newaldaya.org/donate/
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Bert loved photography and enjoyed the Kodak Camera Club. He loved to read about World War II history and about science. After his retirement, he wrote a book theorizing the relationship between evolution and God’s grace. He enjoyed sharing his ideas with his many friends at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
Emily Katherine "Kitty" Ott
(1925-2020)
WATERLOO — Emily Katherine “Kitty” Ott, 94, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 5, at her daughter’s home in Cle Elum, Wash.
She was born June 21, 1925, in Auburn, Ala., daughter of Samuel H. and Laura G. Johnson Gibbons. Kitty graduated from Sydney Lanier High School in 1943 and attended Huntington College, both in Montgomery. Kitty married Orlan W. Ott on April 21, 1946 in Montgomery, Ala. Orlan died Jan. 14, 2017.
Kitty was a secretary in the Waterloo school system for 24 years, working at Lafayette Elementary, McKinstry Junior High, and East High School. She retired in 1987. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo where she served as deacon, usher, and as a member of the Presbyterian Women. She volunteered for several organizations including Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the Waterloo Public Library and the gift shop at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Survivors: a daughter, Emily (Charles Johnson) Millar of Cle Elum‚ Wash.; two sons, Orlan “William” (Catherine) Ott of San Diego‚ Calif., and Michael (Robbi) Ott of Charlotte‚ N.C.; seven grandchildren, Liz Johnson, Sean Johnson, Sean (April) Millar, Zachary Johnson, David (Cheryl) Garvin, twins, Haelli (Jared) Wiesehan and Madison (Matthew) McDonald; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary Garvin and Brenden (Emily) Garvin.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Orlan; and six siblings, Elizabeth Hanson, Sam Gibbons, Laura Schwartz, Margaret Byrne, Marie Moon, and Billy Gibbons.
Memorial Service: A memorial service and visitation will take place at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com.
Kitty was a long time Highland resident, most recently residing at Friendship Village. She touched the lives of many students in the school system. She could most often be found knitting or watching her beloved Cubbies and Iowa Hawkeyes. She and Orlan loved road trips, especially when visiting family.
David V. “Dave” Harriman Sr.
(1956-2020)
OELWEIN — David V. “Dave” Harriman Sr., 64, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, March 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of natural causes.
He was born Jan. 21, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Charles and Jeannette (Bower) Harriman. Dave graduated from Independence High School in 1974. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Cindy Malaise at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on Sept. 7, 1974; she died Nov. 25, 1993.
Dave most recently was working at Transco Railway Products Inc. sandblasting rail cars. He had also worked at John Deere, Traer Manufacturing, Waterloo Castings, and XL Specialized Trailers Inc.
Survivors: his mother of Oelwein; three sons, David (Molly) Harriman Jr. of Waverly, Jacob (Stephanie) Harriman of Epworth, and Jason Harriman; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Harriman of Oelwein; four grandchildren, Jason, Hope, Andrew and Mya Harriman; two sisters, Carol McLane of Hazleton and Mary (Todd) Bierbrodt of Osage; and a brother, Charles Harriman of Hawkeye.
Preceded in death by: his father; his wife, Cindy Harriman; a sister, Karen Harriman; and a brother-in-law, Dennis McLane.
Services: were 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery where military honors were conducted.
Memorials: to the family
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
He enjoyed working on cars, doing body work and painting. In his younger days, he often spent time riding horses and fishing. He absolutely loved his grandchildren and treasured the time he had with them.
Gerald “Jerry” Fee
(1950-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Gerald “Jerry” Fee, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 9, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born June 17, 1950, in Boone, son of Joseph and Lillian (Olafson) Fee. He graduated from Des Moines Dowling Catholic High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was an iron worker with the Local 89 Union in Cedar Rapids.
Survivors: his companion, Shirley Dierks of Waverly; a brother, Thomas Fee of Waterloo; two nieces, Haley Durchschleg of Minneapolis, Minn., and Stephanie Maschek of Chicago, Ill.; and close friends, Tami and Pat Doyle of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Inurnment: will be at a later date in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Grover J. Fauser
WATERLOO — Grover James Fauser, 93, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 14, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, as well as an hour prior to services. Memorials to the family; online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com
Kay R. Miller
(1956-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Kay R. Miller, 64, of Waterloo and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 13, at ManorCare Health Services.
She was born Jan. 28, 1956, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Clark and Rosemary (Byers) Miller. She married Dennis Leitz on Feb. 14, 1976, in Cedar Falls, and they later divorced. Kay attended Cedar Falls Schools and was a homemaker. She also worked in the hotel and nursing home industries.
Survivors: a son, Neil Leitz of Waterloo; a daughter, Brandi (Dan) Nenow of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Makayla, Kya and Jayden Nenow; her life partner, Ricy Hundley of Waterloo; her mother of Cody, Wyo.; a brother, Kent Miller of Cody, Wyo.; and two sisters, Karen (Steve) Wohlwend of Bettendorf, and Karol (Boone) Vuletich of Wyoming.
Preceded in death by: her father; and a stillborn sister, Vicki Miller.
Private Inurnment: will take place in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
David J. Nacht
(1927-2020)
INDEPENDENCE – David J. Nacht, 92, of Independence, died Thursday, March 12, at home.
He was born July 9, 1927, in New York City, son of Benjamin and Ida Lubowsky Nacht. He married Laura Spillman in 1950 in Alexandria, Va. She died in 1981. He later married Marian McIntyre on July 11, 1982, in Silver Spring, Md. She died Feb. 15, 2015.
David was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was in sales, service and teaching of electronics, most recently teaching IT at Hawkeye Community College until retirement.
Survivors: a son, Stanley (Elaine) Nacht of San Jose, Calif.; a daughter, Sandi (Mark) Werner of Winthrop; eight grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Ames, Scott (Ciar) Boyle, Janelle (Scott) Thompson, Michael (Ryan) Werner, Anna Werner, Jacob (Molly) Werner, Becca Werner and Luke Werner; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, George (Edna) Nacht of Columbia, Md., and Frank Nacht of Silver Spring, Md.
Preceded in death by: two sons, Edward and David.
Graveside Services: 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Beth Olem Section of Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery with burial there. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to Sons of Jacob Synagogue.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Don J. Rasmussen
(1933-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Don J. Rasmussen, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 13, at Nation Cottage at Western Home Communities.
He was born Nov. 26, 1933, in Waterloo, son of Hans “Gus” and Opal (Berogan) Rasmussen. Don graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1951. He attended the University of Northern Iowa, then worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing. He married Marlene Schild on April 29, 1956, at First Evangelical Church of the Brethren in Cedar Falls. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves. Don worked for John Deere for 45 years, retiring as a design engineer/illustrator in 2000.
He was a former member and president of the Janesville Lions Club having also served as a district officer, he was a former officer of the US Power Squadron, board member of the Community Concert Association, served on the board at Hawkeye Community College and was a member of the Northeast Iowa Sports Car Club.
Survivors: his wife; and two daughters, Kim (Peter) Wilcox of Cedar Falls and Terri (Craig) Strein of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents
Memorials Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at First Christian Church, 1302 W. 11th St., Cedar Falls, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorials: to First Christian Church or Western Home Communities.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Don was an incredibly creative and talented artist who was adept at singing, painting, drawing, calligraphy and photography. His life’s dream was to be an architect and he designed two of the homes in which he and his family lived in Cedar Falls.
Nick Tilkes
NEW HAMPTON — Nick Tilkes, 79, of New Hampton, died Friday, March 13, at home. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with a 6:30 p.m. Scripture service, and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com; (641) 394-4334.
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
