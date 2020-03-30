Lean on religious faith to overcome fears

Addiction counselors and those in addiction recovery often refer to how repeated lows eventually spur a person to positive action.
Billy Manas talks about his own experiences overcoming drug and alcohol addictions in his new book, “Kickass Recovery: From Your First Year Clean to the Life of Your Dreams.”
“What the 12-step programs call the ‘gift of desperation’ I call the ‘gift of definiteness of purpose,” he writes. “Definiteness of purpose is exactly the tool I used to raise myself from a cab driver earning $350 per week to a truck driver earning $1,000 per week in a matter of months. … (K)eep in mind that I had no aptitude for or experience in truck driving.”
That’s where definiteness of purpose came into play, says Manas. He had to change his life. The epiphany came while he sat on the stoop of a bakery in the early morning hours.
“I was a hot mess — high and drunk — and the only thing that shone clearly through my haze was the undeniable fact that I was at the end of my rope,” he writes. “I had been going through an endless cycle of emergency-room visits followed by hospital admittances all summer.”
No amount of drugs and alcohol could cover the truth: His lifestyle was killing him.
“I was 40 years old,” he recalls. “I had never made more than $350 per week. I was alone. I was a puddle of various addictions. The road I was on had no exits, and I was getting really damn close to the end of it.”
That was more than a decade ago. Today, Manas is clean, has a family and has a wonderful life he couldn’t previously imagine. He is a published poet, truck driver, father and singer-songwriter. He lives in New Paltz, N.Y., and performs his music throughout the Hudson Valley region.
In addition, Manas contributes to Elephant Journal and the Good Men Project and shares his experiences for those in jail and addiction rehabilitation programs. “Kickass Recovery” expands on Manas’ personal recovery and the work he’s done to help others.
“Let’s face it: When we were lining up single-file in first grade to go out to the playground after lunch, none of us imagined we’d be sticking needles in our arms, being rushed to the ER twice a month or spending a night in Central Booking,” he writes.
The book includes three main sections: “Kick Out Your Old Way of Thinking”; “Kick Up Your Faith in The Universe”; “Kick Ass.” Throughout, Manas shares techniques for everything from setting and tackling manageable goals to meditation and finding inspiration.
Liberty DeVitto wrote the book’s foreword. He was Billy Joel’s drummer from 1974 to 2003. In the time that followed, he plunged into extreme addiction.
“We all know how important recovery is … and a book like ‘Kickass Recovery’ can take a lot of the mystery out of not only living sober but living the life of your dreams,” DeVitto writes. “Through the grace of God, I now have a beautiful family, and my career as a musician continues to live on even today. The difference is, this time I am sober.”
“Kickass Recovery” will be available April 7 from most major booksellers. For more information on Manas and his work, go to BillyManas.com. Site features include his music, booking information and information on obtaining free access to Manas’ article, “Five Ways to Start Rockin’ Your Recovery.”
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
