Others who avoided conversations about race, politics and religion only to seethe in private now tell me they believe their silence was in conflict with their faith.

My friend Mark is so troubled by recent events that he committed to blogging about his thoughts (www.thisoldsid.tumblr.com).

In his first post, he issues himself a challenge: “How does a 52-year-old white man who has lived most of his life in the Midwest be part of the needed work towards real chance in social injustices?”

As Mark’s post notes, a life of religious devotion is a call to speak out against injustice and inequality. Putting those beliefs into action also is one of the chief struggles for people of faith.

Whether it’s our houses of worship or secular society, we tend to seek compromise, consensus and peace. These are noble goals, and their pursuit should not drown out values like equality, safety and justice for all.

Often, “what” questions can sound like statements that shut down communication: “What does Colin Kaepernick think he’s doing? What right does he have to disrespect the flag?”

Asking “why” can open dialog, provided we truly listen to the response.