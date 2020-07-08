COLUMN: Youth programs especially hard during pandemic

One tradition for many Christian congregations is vacation Bible school. The term is often shortened to “VBS” and describes child-centered summertime religious education. In recent years, common programming focused on weeklong, evening experiences for elementary-aged youth.
A typical night would include a simple meal before children take part in theme-oriented, biblically based sessions. This can include everything from music and crafts to acting out skits and physical activities.
Likewise, VBS tends to happen onsite in a church building and nearby outdoor spaces. It’s popular with children and grandchildren of members as well as others from surrounding neighborhoods and communities.
Such programs are essential to church efforts to nurture relationships that attract and retain families.
That’s tough when done at arm’s length. However, religious curriculum publishers have developed resources that help provide an online, home-based VBS experience.
Innovation is a big part of how VBS has evolved over the years. While religious education remains at the core, methods used to host VBS are vastly different from its origins.
Origin stories vary. A 1979 Kingman Daily Miner headline read, “First Vacation Bible School held in beer garden in 1896” in New York City.
For programming, the Daily Miner listed music, Bible study, worship, art and more. Sunday school teacher Eliza Aylett Hawes of Epiphany Baptist Church created the concept and organized the sessions in an effort to educate the community large population of immigrant children.
Over the course of six weeks, children attended for two hours per day. Space constraints forced her to rent the beer garden, which was only open at night and therefore available during the day.
The Lookout magazine dates VBS to 1894. That year, public school teacher D.T. Miles started a daily summertime Bible school in Hopedale, Ill.
Writer Steven Gertz, editorial director for ChristianHistory.com, traces the roots to an unofficial start in 1873. At that time, the United Methodist Episcopal Church added children’s programs to summer institutes. These events were hosted at Lake Chautauqua, N.Y.
During the past 20 years, many churches have struggled with declining VBS attendees. This has caused some congregations to combine efforts or eliminate programs altogether. According to Barna Research, most U.S. churches will offer some sort of summer programming for youth this year, if not in person.
Some churchgoers worry about the impact of prolonged social distancing on youth programs. Will young families leave?
To combat such fears, some congregations will adapt by offering new alternatives to VBS traditions.
Does your congregation host faith-based educational sessions for children during school vacations? How has the coronavirus pandemic altered plans? I’d like to hear from you about those plans and share them in a future column. Email me at the address below.
