COLUMN: Youth programs especially hard during pandemic

For programming, the Daily Miner listed music, Bible study, worship, art and more. Sunday school teacher Eliza Aylett Hawes of Epiphany Baptist Church created the concept and organized the sessions in an effort to educate the community large population of immigrant children.

Over the course of six weeks, children attended for two hours per day. Space constraints forced her to rent the beer garden, which was only open at night and therefore available during the day.

The Lookout magazine dates VBS to 1894. That year, public school teacher D.T. Miles started a daily summertime Bible school in Hopedale, Ill.

Writer Steven Gertz, editorial director for ChristianHistory.com, traces the roots to an unofficial start in 1873. At that time, the United Methodist Episcopal Church added children’s programs to summer institutes. These events were hosted at Lake Chautauqua, N.Y.

During the past 20 years, many churches have struggled with declining VBS attendees. This has caused some congregations to combine efforts or eliminate programs altogether. According to Barna Research, most U.S. churches will offer some sort of summer programming for youth this year, if not in person.

Some churchgoers worry about the impact of prolonged social distancing on youth programs. Will young families leave?