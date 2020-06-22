COLUMN: Upstaging of Juneteenth 'tone deaf'

I’m concerned. I’m mad. I’m confused. Why would anyone believe President Donald Trump has been a champion of African Americans?
He told Fox News, “So I think I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good, although it’s always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result.” People agreed with him — a lot more than I believed possible.
I had believed Trump’s comments to be hyperbole and theater, all about gaining attention in a cluttered media universe. I was wrong.
I’m also concerned, mad and confused about why anyone would condone converting doing the right thing into a contest.
At best, it’s disheartening to rank which president did the most for African Americans. Such gains are often couched in terms of conditions being an incremental improvement over past atrocities, if not equal treatment.
In a statement last week to the Wall Street Journal, Trump said, “I did something good; I made Juneteenth very famous. It’s actually an important time, but nobody had ever heard of it.”
Trump referred to his decision to move his Tulsa, Okla., campaign rally, after staff scheduled it to overlap with the city’s Junteenth celebration.
The act of a political hopeful upstaging a large Juneteenth event would be problematic in any election year.
In our present social climate, it’s tone deaf and ill informed, at best. To do it in Tulsa — site of one of the deadliest acts of terror against African Americans — is mind-boggling.
Tulsa boasted one of the nation’s most affluent and prosperous black communities at the turn of the 20th century. In May 1921, a white woman accused a black man of assault. This led a group of white Tulsa residents to storm the courthouse where the man was held, followed by an armed standoff with black Tulsans.
The city degenerated into chaos. Lynch mobs roamed the streets, killing black men, women and children by hanging, burning, shooting, beating, dragging and more. The estimated death toll exceeded 300, and some bodies were never found. Whites also razed black businesses, decimating Tulsa’s renowned “Black Wall Street.”
Although black Tulsans were thwarted in regaining their former economic prominence, Juneteenth has been an important observance.
Trump was noticeably mum on Tulsa’s bloody past. And because, as he said, he hadn’t previously heard of Juneteenth, he assumed no one else had, either.
To date, 47 states and the District of Columbia observe Juneteenth. The holiday’s name comes from merging “June” and “19th.” It marks the date enslaved Texans were informed Emancipation Proclamation had ended slavery — more than two years earlier.
Admittedly, Juneteenth is not a well known holiday, particularly outside black communities. That does not negate its importance.
The holiday is born of the complications of social constructs, as Ralph Ellison notes in his novel, “Juneteenth”: “So that was it, the night of Juneteenth celebration, … the celebration of gaudy illusion.”
Trump’s recent awareness-raising on behalf of Junteenth isn’t his administration’s first. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Trump issued official statements in honor of Juneteenth. At least once, his press secretary conveyed his “warmest (Juneteenth) greetings.”
Never mind that, I guess?
If so, perhaps we should not mind the inference that “famous” is based on Trump’s awareness and confirmation bias.
Never mind this same ignorance of social justice, politics and history resulted in an incredulous Trump telling National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner attendees, “Most people don’t even know (Abraham Lincoln) was a Republican.”
