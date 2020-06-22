COLUMN: Upstaging of Juneteenth 'tone deaf'

The act of a political hopeful upstaging a large Juneteenth event would be problematic in any election year.

In our present social climate, it’s tone deaf and ill informed, at best. To do it in Tulsa — site of one of the deadliest acts of terror against African Americans — is mind-boggling.

Tulsa boasted one of the nation’s most affluent and prosperous black communities at the turn of the 20th century. In May 1921, a white woman accused a black man of assault. This led a group of white Tulsa residents to storm the courthouse where the man was held, followed by an armed standoff with black Tulsans.

The city degenerated into chaos. Lynch mobs roamed the streets, killing black men, women and children by hanging, burning, shooting, beating, dragging and more. The estimated death toll exceeded 300, and some bodies were never found. Whites also razed black businesses, decimating Tulsa’s renowned “Black Wall Street.”

Although black Tulsans were thwarted in regaining their former economic prominence, Juneteenth has been an important observance.

Trump was noticeably mum on Tulsa’s bloody past. And because, as he said, he hadn’t previously heard of Juneteenth, he assumed no one else had, either.