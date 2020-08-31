COLUMN: Religious rhetoric featured in campaigns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Religious rhetoric will continue to feature prominently as we approach the U.S. presidential election in November.

Each of the candidates, in their own ways, wear their beliefs on their respective sleeves.

President Donald Trump identifies himself as Presbyterian, speaks frequently about God and the Bible, and he does not regularly attend a church. Instead, his circle includes people who describe themselves as “evangelical” Christians. These principles emphasize that salvation comes only from Jesus and must be accepted. Further, believers must actively and vocally share the unerring, faultless teachings of the Bible.

Chief among Trump’s evangelical supporters are the Rev. Paula White-Cain, his personal pastor and spiritual adviser, and politicians like Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. The governor attacks politicians’ religious motivations on issues ranging from marriage to religious freedom, while White-Cain advises the president’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative.

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, speaks openly of his deep religious beliefs and devout Catholic faith. Friends and colleagues allude to how Biden’s beliefs helped him when his wife and daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972 and again in 2015 when his son, Beau, died of brain cancer.