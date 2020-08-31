COLUMN: Religious rhetoric featured in campaigns

Religious rhetoric will continue to feature prominently as we approach the U.S. presidential election in November.
Each of the candidates, in their own ways, wear their beliefs on their respective sleeves.
President Donald Trump identifies himself as Presbyterian, speaks frequently about God and the Bible, and he does not regularly attend a church. Instead, his circle includes people who describe themselves as “evangelical” Christians. These principles emphasize that salvation comes only from Jesus and must be accepted. Further, believers must actively and vocally share the unerring, faultless teachings of the Bible.
Chief among Trump’s evangelical supporters are the Rev. Paula White-Cain, his personal pastor and spiritual adviser, and politicians like Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. The governor attacks politicians’ religious motivations on issues ranging from marriage to religious freedom, while White-Cain advises the president’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative.
Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, speaks openly of his deep religious beliefs and devout Catholic faith. Friends and colleagues allude to how Biden’s beliefs helped him when his wife and daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972 and again in 2015 when his son, Beau, died of brain cancer.
Trump slams Biden’s religious devotion. For example, Trump says Biden’s pro-life abortion stance is “against God” and “hurt(s) the Bible.” Conversely, Biden tends to talk about the personal impact of faith and avoids conflating faith and politics.
Democratic and Republican emphasis on faith and religion were prominent at their recent national conventions, too, if different in their approaches.
The Democratic National Convention took place Aug. 17 through 20 in Milwaukee. It opened with a worship service that was both interfaith and ecumenical.
The emphasis on celebrating varied religious beliefs was a theme throughout the DNC, with brief, daily messages from leaders representing backgrounds like Episcopalianism, Greek Orthodoxy, Judaism and more.
That makes sense. Census figures show that while the majority of Democrats identify primarily as Christians of various backgrounds (69 percent) nearly 10 say they’re Jewish, Muslim, Hindu or Buddhist.
The Republican National Convention took place last week in Charlotte, N.C., beginning with an invocation from Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Roman Catholic Church of New York. The convention also featured two keynote speakers who are evangelical heavy-hitters: Franklin Graham and Cassie Graham Lynch.
When it comes to the relationship between faith, values and the presidency, the impact on elections and voters’ perception is murky.
Voters tend to identify with a personal belief system, care about a candidate’s religious identity and want to know about their beliefs. However, we tend to place more weight on a candidate’s morals and values, according to a 2020 survey by Pew Research Center.
The survey shows 63 percent of U.S. adults say “it’s very important to them to have a president who personally lives a moral, ethical life.” Another 31 percent say this is “somewhat important.”
To show the potential impact of religion, values and morals on the upcoming election, the Pew survey highlighted responses from a key Trump constituency: those who identify themselves as white, evangelical Protestants to compare against all U.S. adults.
Evangelicals aligned regarding it being “very important” to live a moral, ethical life. In addition, 67 said it’s “very important” to have a president who stands up for people with your religious belief, compared to 38 percent of all adults.
Further, 34 percent of evangelicals placed high value on a president having strong religious beliefs, even if those beliefs differed from their own, while 20 percent of all adults found this “very important.” Likewise, a third of evangelicals strongly prefer that a president share their religious beliefs, while only 14 percent of all adults said this was “very important.”
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
